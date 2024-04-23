FMI Study Affirms Global Home Brewing Systems Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 1,412.5 Million Valuation by 2033, Driving a Steady CAGR of 3.7%

The global home brewing systems market is poised for advancement with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. According to an in-depth report by FMI, the market aims to elevate its value from an estimated US$ 982.2 million in 2023 to an anticipated worth of US$ 1,412.5 million by the conclusion of 2033.

The driving force behind this growth is the global surge in home brewing practices. As interest in crafting one’s own libations continues to escalate worldwide, the market experiences a simultaneous rise in the availability of advanced home brewing systems. Enthusiasts are no longer confined by traditional methods; instead, they now have access to sophisticated systems that not only streamline but also enhance the entire brewing process, marking a significant evolution in the home brewing landscape.

The market’s impetus stems from the escalating global traction of home brewing, coupled with the widespread accessibility of advanced home brewing systems. Home brewing encompasses the fermentation-based production of alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, cider, and mead. This involves the processes of extract brewing and all-grain brewing. These home brewing systems streamline and enhance the brewing process, offering heightened efficiency compared to traditional methods.

The ready availability of top-notch ingredients and user-friendly equipment is poised to steer consumers towards embracing home brewing. Moreover, the market is further energized by the surge in disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles. These factors converge to foster growth and innovation within the sector.

Key Findings:

From 2018 to 2022, the global home brewing systems market experienced a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Looking ahead, the home brewing systems market in North America is anticipated to exhibit significant growth with a projected CAGR of 38% from 2023 to 2033.

In China, there is a forecasted demand surge for home brewing systems, with an expected CAGR of 5.9% over the assessment period.

India is also poised for growth in the home brewing systems sector, with a projected CAGR of 5.7% throughout the forecast period.

Japan is expected to see a CAGR of 5.5% in home brewing system sales for the year 2023.

“The shift towards favoring local beer consumption is driving an increase in breweries, many of which are now offering their own home brewing kits. Additionally, a strong demand for certified coffee products and the adoption of single-serve coffee home brewing systems will play a pivotal role in propelling the growth of the home brewing systems market,” explains a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Market Competition: Home Brewing Systems

Several prominent companies operate within the global home brewing systems market, including Pico Brew, Zeimann, GEA Group, Brewie, Meura, XIMO, Krones, Lehui, Della Taffola, and AlBrew.

Presently, North America commands the largest market share, a trend projected to continue over the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the region’s expanding population and rising disposable incomes. Moreover, the North American home brewing systems market is poised for rapid expansion in the coming decade due to its favorable legal and regulatory landscape.

Key Segments Covered:

By Product:

Mini Brewer

Full Brewer

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Mode of Operation:

Automatic

Manual

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

