Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Industry is expected to grow at a strong rate of 36.7% CAGR to reach US$56.1 Billion by 2034 | FMI

The Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Industry is on a trajectory for remarkable growth, according to a recent analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market is anticipated to surge from US$2.5 billion in 2024 to a staggering US$56.1 billion by 2034. This signifies a phenomenal growth trajectory, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.7% projected from 2024 to 2034.

Government measures to encourage the adoption of big data and Al-based technologies in healthcare are expected to fuel the market expansion. Al-powered radiology represents a significant opportunity in computer vision healthcare. It integrates artificial intelligence algorithms with CT, MRI, ultrasound, and X-ray imaging technologies.

The increasing use of computer vision precision medicine and demand for computer vision systems in the healthcare sector is projected to drive the market. Several mergers & acquisitions and advancements in this industry are also expected to propel market expansion.

Initiatives from the government are crucial in encouraging the use and growth of computer vision in the medical field. Funding, legislative assistance, and partnerships are employed in the market to promote the study, creation, and application of computer vision technology in the medical field.

In the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) created the ‘Al in Health and Care Award’ to promote creativity in applying computer vision and other forms of artificial intelligence to improve patient care.

Key Takeaways from the Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Industry Report:

Computer vision in the healthcare market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 56.1 billion by 2034.

by 2034. The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 36.7% by 2034.

by 2034. China’s computer vision in healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.9% by 2034.

by 2034. The United States is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.9 billion in 2034.

in 2034. Based on components, the hardware segment is expected to surge at a CAGR of 36.5% by 2034.

“Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms combined with computer vision have greatly improved medical imaging and diagnostics. AI-powered technologies provide highly accurate analysis of medical pictures, assisting medical personnel in identifying and diagnosing a wide range of illnesses. Further, the use of computer vision technologies in medical imaging raises the accuracy of diagnosis.” – opines Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape from Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Industry:

Leading companies have increased their market share primarily through product launches and developments, which are followed by expansions, mergers & acquisitions, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and collaborations. Key companies are employing several strategies to improve market penetration and strengthen their position in the cutthroat sector.

For instance,

In May 2023, Landing AI unveiled its LandingLens platform’s validation-ready iteration.

Landing AI unveiled its LandingLens platform’s validation-ready iteration. In 2023, NVIDIA announced the launch of the Next-Generation GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip Platform for the accelerated generative AI era and computing.

Key Companies Profiled from the Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Industry:

NVIDIA Corporation

Microsoft

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Basler AG

Arterys Inc.

AiCure

iCAD, Inc.

SenseTime

Global Computer Vision In Healthcare Industry Segmentation by Category:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Product Type:

Smart Camera-based Computer Vision Systems

PC-based Computer Vision Systems

By Application:

Medical Imaging & Diagnostics

Surgeries

Patient Management & Research

Others

By End-user:

Healthcare Providers

Diagnostic Centers

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

