Global CRISPR Industry Is Expected to Boom, Reaching US$17.8 Billion by 2034 Driven by Investment Growth at a 16.1% CAGR | FMI Report

The Global CRISPR Industry is on a trajectory for remarkable growth, fueled by its immense potential in gene editing and its expanding applications in various fields. According to industry estimates, the market, valued at US$3.4 billion in 2023, is expected to reach a staggering US$17.8 billion by 2034. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% anticipated between 2024 and 2034. By 2024 alone, the CRISPR market is projected to reach a significant valuation of US$4.4 billion.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: CRISPR Industry Strategic Insights, https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18982

The increasing funding and assistance from governments, individual investors, and venture capital companies is an essential component propelling the CRISPR market. This funding supports research and development as well as commercialization initiatives, which quickens innovation and broadens the use of CRISPR technology in a variety of industries, including biotechnology, agriculture, and healthcare.

Stakeholders from a variety of sectors have a great chance to profit from developments in gene editing technology owing to the CRISPR market. With the ability to transform industrial, agricultural, and healthcare processes, CRISPR presents opportunities for the development of novel treatments, improved crop resilience, and expedited biomanufacturing. Investing in CRISPR research, development, and commercialization can result in transformational breakthroughs with far-reaching societal and economic consequences.

Key Takeaways from the Global CRISPR Industry Analysis

The global demand for CRISPR reached US$ 1.7 billion in 2019.

in 2019. The CRISPR kits & enzymes segment is anticipated to develop at a 15.8% CAGR during the projection period.

during the projection period. It is expected that the drug discovery & development segment will attain a 15.7% global market share by 2024.

global market share by 2024. It is projected that CRISPR in the United States will advance at a CAGR of 16.3% by 2034.

will advance at a by 2034. The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to rise through 2034 at a 16.9% CAGR.

is anticipated to rise through 2034 at a It is projected that China’s CRISPR ecosystem will evolve at a 16.5% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

“Rising need for precision medicine is one factor propelling the global CRISPR market. Since CRISPR can specifically target genetic abnormalities, it presents a viable route for customized medicines. This will allow for more individualized treatment plans for people with genetic disorders and progress the field toward better and more effective healthcare options,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape from the Global CRISPR Industry

Leading companies in the global CRISPR market are pushing the boundaries of innovation by developing gene editing methods that can more effectively and precisely target a wider variety of hereditary illnesses. They are investigating new delivery strategies to increase treatment efficacy and reduce side effects.

These businesses are also investing in CRISPR-based diagnostics for customized treatment and early illness detection. The goal of ongoing research is to advance the field of genetic medicine by better understanding CRISPR biology along with its therapeutic applications.

Startups within the CRISPR business are pioneering specialized applications such as crop enhancement through gene editing and industrial bioengineering. They are developing innovative CRISPR-based services and tools to meet a range of research requirements and increase the application of gene editing technology in many industries.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global CRISPR Industry Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Genscript Biotech Corporation

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Editas Medicine

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

Key Developments in the Global CRISPR Industry

In 2024, Merck announced the establishment of the Merck Digital Hub in Singapore , marking the first digital hub of the company outside of the US and Europe . With backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Digital Hub seeks to improve semiconductor and healthcare technologies.

, marking the first digital hub of the company outside of the US and . With backing from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the Digital Hub seeks to improve semiconductor and healthcare technologies. Particularly in important fields like artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, and digital health, Singapore is known around the world for spearheading innovation and digital excellence.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global CRISPR Industry

By Products and Services:

Products CRISPR kits & Enzymes CRISPR Libraries Other Products

Services gRNA Design & Vector Construction Cell Line Engineering Screening Services Other Services



By Application:

Drug discovery & development

Agriculture

Other

By End User:

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Academic & research institutes

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and the Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

About the Author:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in the Healthcare Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube