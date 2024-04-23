Ethylene Amines Market on Trajectory to US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032, Driven by Soaring Demand in Surfactants and Laundry Products, Amidst Thriving Research in Eco-Friendly Solutions

A recently published study by Future Market Insights concludes that the global ethylene amines industry size is forecast to register a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032. The market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 3.1 Billion as of 2032 while registering absolute dollar growth worth US$ 1.1 Billion during the said period of assessment. Consumption is expected to increase across a number of industries, including polymers, textiles, personal care, automotive, water treatment, and agrochemicals.

From 2015 to 2021, ethylene amines sales experienced substantial growth, documenting a 5.5% CAGR to conclude at US$ 1.9 Billion. Growing demand for laundry and detergent products due to consumer awareness of cleanliness and hygiene has pushed ethylene amines market size in surfactant applications. Increasing research investments in the development of eco-friendly products with ecologically friendly properties will spur growth in product demand.

It is expected that research and development activities that are being conducted in order to optimize the use of ethylene amine for various other applications will be the key element contributing to the growth of the ethylene amine market around the globe. Furthermore, with the growing demand for green initiatives, policies are being drafted in the region that will reduce carbon emissions, ensure safety, and so on.

“Analysts anticipate new technologies will emerge in the coming years and wind turbine blades will be adopted to offer more wind energy capacity, which will significantly improve ethylene amine production in the coming years,” reports an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global ethylene amines market to expand 1.5x across the coming decade

On the basis of type, the ethylenediamine (EDA) segment is slated to register a CAGR of 4.2%

Agrochemicals to be top end-user, documenting a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2032

US market to reach US$ 1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in value terms

China to be an important contributor to ethylene amines market growth, yielding a $ opportunity worth US$ 100 Million

A growing cosmetics industry to enhance uptake in Japan, at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period

Competitive Landscape in Ethylene Amines

The end users of ethylene amines will benefit from new technologies and their production. A strategic partnership may enable the company to expand its operational capabilities.

In July 2021, In a joint release, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. announced the acquisition of a wholly-owned subsidiary of NOVA Chemicals in Mont Belvieu, Texas, operating ethylene storage and trading facilities. With this acquisition, Enterprise has its own growing ethylene network in Texas, which will complement its own market hub for the product since it was established in 2001.

In February 2022, AdvanSix acquired US Amines for $100 million in cash. The acquisition will close in Q122, subject to closing conditions, and will have a positive impact on 2022 earnings. Through this acquisition, AvanSix will be able to internalize the source of products and raw materials, thereby enhancing its capabilities in agrochemicals. In addition to increasing its scalability, the deal provides a boost to high-value applications like electronic, pharmaceutical, and water treatment.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Ethylene Amines Market are

Arabian Amines Company BASF SE Delamine BV Diamines and Chemicals Ltd. Dow Fisher Chemical Huntsman International LLC Nouryon Oriental Union Chemical Corporation Sadara Chemical Company Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) Tosoh Corporation

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ethylene amines market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by type (Ethylenediamine (EDA), Diethylenetriamine (DETA), Triethylenetetramine (TETA), Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA)), by End-user Industry (Personal Care, Pulp and Paper, Adhesives, Paints, and Resins, Agro Chemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Oil and Gas, Other End-user Industries), & By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America)

Key Segments Covered In the Ethylene Amines Market Study

By Type:

Ethylenediamine (EDA)

Diethylenetriamine (DETA)

Triethylenetetramine (TETA)

Tetraethylenepentamine (TEPA)

By End-Use Industry:

Personal Care

Pulp and Paper

Adhesives, Paints, and Resins

Agro Chemicals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Other End-user Industries

