Pharmaceutical and Construction Sectors Propel Calcium Carbonate Market: FMI Predicts 5.4% Growth Rate Amidst Increased Demand Outlook

The global calcium carbonate market is estimated to expand at a remarkable growth rate of 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finding future market insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.

Calcium Carbonate is widely used in various Paints and Coatings applications. it is used as an agent to enhance gloss, as an additive, and rheology modifier in a wide range of applications. In addition, Calcium Carbonate is extensively used in the aqueous paint industry. It promotes good dispersion and improves luster. It is used in wall plastic powder and skim coat with a very high dosage as filling material and whiteness improvement.

Paints and Coatings has a significant application in the automotive, transportation, and construction sectors, its product is used in infrastructure, and industrial applications and for the decoration of residential and non-residential buildings. The rising demand for paints and coating products for various end-use industries is one of the major drives to increase the Calcium Carbonate Market.

In addition, the consumption of Calcium Carbonate in the Plastics industry is rising rapidly. Calcium carbonate is available around the world, it is compatible with a wide range of polymer resins and is easy to grind these factors make its effective use in the Plastic Industry. In the Propylene compound calcium carbonate is often used to increase rigidity, it provides opacity and surface gloss. Consumption of Calcium Carbonate is increasing with continuous demand for plastic products.

Moreover, stringent environmental regulations for Paints and coatings and the Plastic Industry are some of the major restraints for the calcium Carbonate Market.

“Increasing demand for Paints and coatings products is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The global Calcium Carbonate market is expected to attain a value of over US$ 41.4 Billion by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of over the forecast period. Rising demand for Calcium Carbonate for various applications in the paints and coating industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in recent years.

Key players are focusing on increasing production capacity and expansion by setting up new plant to cater to the growing demand of end-use industries

Calcium Carbonate is compatible with a wide range of polymer resins and is easy to grind making its effective use in Plastic Industry.

Due to the presence of countries like China, the world’s largest Calcium Carbonate producer, East Asia is predicted to be the leading market in terms of Calcium Carbonate consumption.

Competitive Landscape

Key Companies Profiled

Imerys

Omya AG

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Huber Engineered Materials

Mississippi Lime Company

Carmeuse

Sibelco

Midwest Calcium Carbonate

Calcinor SA

Greer Limestone Company

LafargeHolcim

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.

Excalibar Minerals LLC

AGSCO Corp

Blue Mountain Minerals

GCCP Resources

GLC Minerals, LLC

Others

More Insights into the Calcium Carbonate Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Calcium Carbonate market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Application, Product Type, End-use, and Region.

Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

By Application:

Fillers

Neutralizing Agents

Construction Materials

Dietary Supplements

Desulfurization

Additive

Others

By End Use:

Paper

Plastic & Rubber

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Cement & Ceramics

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

