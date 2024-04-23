Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market: Projected to Surpass US$ 5.2 Billion by 2023, Driven by Industry Growth and Compliance Demands

Request a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4285
Furthermore, it makes it perfect for various types of regulatory reports such as financial reports, prudential reports, statistical reports, transactional reports, granular reports, and other various types of reports as per jurisdiction. Cloud-based regulatory reporting software, insurance companies, and cross-regulation banks comply with global regulatory requirements.
In order to follow the changing regulations, financial institutions are rapidly adopting new models and running them concurrently. Furthermore, financial institutions seek new technologies that aid them to track, manage, and trace the liquidity risk and regulatory reporting data and also to better understand the crisis impact on the balance sheet and financial liquidity.
Additionally, adequate technology and solutions help banks and financial institutions to smoothly navigate regulatory reporting and financial liquidity issues. Companies are reducing regulatory costs by utilizing third-party regulatory reporting services.
Key Takeaways
- The increasing number of fraudulent activities has resulted in the development of RegTech (Regulatory Technology) solutions for efficient regulatory reporting. Furthermore, the implementation of these solutions assists in a significant reduction of compliance costs and improves efficiency.
- RegTech is also responsible for speeding up the business processes, enhancing their reliability, and reducing hassle for customers and the risk of compliance failures. In addition to that, regulatory reporting comprises several components such as financial reporting, transactional reporting, prudential reporting, granular reporting, statistical reporting, and others.
- In order to go through hassle-free reporting for humongous transactions of financial institutions, RegTech solutions have witnessed a significant rise in demand. These solutions include transaction monitoring, regulatory intelligence risk, and compliance management among others.
- Customers are capable of choosing an appropriate RegTech solution depending on their performance attributing to the presence of a huge variety of solutions in the market. Furthermore, individual transactions in financial institutions are propelling at an exponential rate.
- Regulatory reporting has rapidly become an important part of many countries all over the globe. The demand for faster and at the same time, accurate regulatory reporting such as financial performance, strategies and practices, and accounting policies requires an automated registry of regulatory reporting per transaction.
- RegTech solution creates a need for a solution that comprises its own guidelines following regulations of government as well as institutions. AI is expected to enjoy broad adoption all over risk and compliance and regulatory reporting.
- Numerous financial institutions utilize AI as a regulatory reporting solution. It is excessively viewed as a standard statistical toolkit for institutions, which allows them to rapidly add sophisticated data management capabilities according to regulations and policies. Moreover, this new tool may create organizational challenges that are much larger and more complex than spreadsheet environments.
Competitive Landscape
Regulatory reporting solutions market players are focusing on several effective strategies for increasing their investments in research and development to support future technologies. In addition, several companies are acquiring and entering into a partnership with other companies to develop their own regulatory reporting solutions to serve their customers and reduce the churn rate.
Key Companies Profiled are Moody’s Analytics Wolters Kluwer Regnology Oracle SS&C Technologies Saude Labs Vermeg Workviva Prima Solutions Matterhorn Reporting Services Sopra Banking Software Sovos Compaliance Bloomberg Fintelix Smart Stram Technologies
More Insights into the Regulatory Reporting Solutions Market
The European region is anticipated to dominate the global regulatory reporting solutions market over the assessment period. According to the valuations, the United Kingdom regulatory reporting solutions are predicted to propel by 5.7X throughout the projection period.
The North American region is anticipated to create promising growth opportunities over the forecast period by accounting for nearly 84.1% of the North American market share through 2033.
Regulatory Reporting Solutions Outlook by Category
By Solution, Regulatory Reporting Solutions Demand is segmented as:
- Regulatory Reporting Software
- Cloud-based
- On-premises
- Services
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Industry, Regulatory Reporting Solutions Outlook is segmented as:
- Banks
- Insurance
- Wealth & Asset Management
- Securities & Investments
By Region, Regulatory Reporting Solutions Sales is segmented as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- East Asia
- South Asia & Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
