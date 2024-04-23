Global Veterinary Vaccines Market Set to Flourish, Expected to Reach US$ 20.82 Billion by 2033 at a 6.2% CAGR

The global veterinary vaccine market would rise from US$ 11.3 billion in 2023 to over US$ 20.82 billion by 2033, indicating significant growth ahead. It is anticipated that between 2023 and 2033, this growth trajectory would propel the veterinary vaccine market share and post a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

Vaccinations provided by veterinarians are essential for maintaining animal health and preventing disease in pets, livestock, and wildlife populations. The demand for veterinary vaccines is predicted to soar internationally as the number of livestock and companion animals worldwide rises and worries about zoonotic diseases and food safety grow.

The veterinary vaccine industry has experienced tremendous growth, which highlights its critical role in protecting animal health and welfare globally. Veterinary vaccinations become essential instruments for preserving the health of animal populations as the need for efficient disease prevention and control strategies grows.

Veterinary Vaccines: A Cornerstone of Animal Health

In 2021, veterinary vaccines accounted for a commanding 91.3% share of the global veterinary biologics market. Attenuated live vaccines currently lead the segment, holding nearly a quarter of the market share. This segment offers a cost-effective and established method for immunizing animals against various diseases.

Collaborative Efforts Drive Innovation

The development of vaccines for zoonotic diseases holds immense potential, fostering collaboration between animal and human health sectors. This collaborative approach is expected to further propel the growth of the veterinary vaccines market.

Veterinary vaccinations have quickly emerged as the best means of preventative medicine, both to strengthen animals’ immune systems and shield them from deadly infections. With the help of these vaccinations, farmers and pet owners can enhance their animals’ health, cut down on medical expenses, and dramatically slow the spread of contagious diseases. A 20 BPS unit reduction is seen in the disparity between the BPS values seen within the global veterinary vaccines market in H1, 2022 – outlook over the H1, 2022 predicted period. Furthermore, the market shows a 13 Basis Point Share (BPS) drop in BPS growth in H1-2022 compared to H1-2021.

Key Takeaways

The global veterinary vaccines market is gaining traction over the projection period due to the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, surging demand for animal products, and growing trend of pet adoption across the world. Among some of the key driving factors of the global veterinary vaccines market is the exponential growth of the animal healthcare products market.

The rapid expansion of the veterinary respiratory disease treatment market along with the veterinary pain management drugs market attributed to the increasing spending by pet owners on improving the health of their pets will create sales prospects for veterinary vaccines throughout the forecast period.

Massive popularity can be seen within the veterinary vaccines market for their potential to protect animal health along with public health as they effectively mimic naturally acquired immunity. Among the developing nations, veterinary vaccine sales are estimated to be high owing to the increasing pet ownership. These vaccines play a crucial role in assuring longevity and good health in animals.

The introduction of technologically advanced vaccinations, increasing livestock population, rising government investments and initiatives to tackle the burden of animal diseases, and expanding pet care market across developing regions are anticipated to create growth avenues within the global veterinary vaccines market during the forthcoming years.

The rapid surge in the animal healthcare market combined with the companion animal vaccines market is anticipated to generate lucrative prospects for the manufacturers of veterinary vaccines during the forecast period between 2022 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in the global veterinary vaccines market are focusing on continuous investments in research and development activities for the introduction of effective vaccines. Besides this, leading veterinary vaccine manufacturers are adopting various market strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, partnership agreements, sales agreements, and capacity expansion to expand their global footprint.

More Insights into the Veterinary Vaccines Market

The U.S. is anticipated to be a dominant market for veterinary vaccines attributing to the surging frequency of drug approvals, advances in veterinary science, rise in pet adoption rate, and the emergence of new veterinary vaccine market trends.

China is yet another country emerging as an opportunistic market for veterinary vaccines, combined by collaborative initiatives of governments and private firms in order to promote better animal healthcare with advanced veterinary medical devices.

Key Companies Profiled:

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bayer AG

Virbac Group

Ceva Santé Animale

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Others

Veterinary Vaccines Market Segmentation by Category:

By Product:

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

By Disease:

Anaplasmosis

Canine Parvovirus

Foot & Mouth Disease

New Castle Disease

Distemper Disease

Influenza

Porcine Reproductive & Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS)

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Research Institutes

Retail Pharmacies

By Species:

Companion Animals Canine Avian Feline

Livestock Animals Aquatic Bovine Porcine Ovine/Caprine Poultry

Equine

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

East Asia

