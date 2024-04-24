Who are the Key Manufacturers in the Air Compressor Industry?

Air Compressor Industry Data Book – Reciprocating Air Compressor, Rotary/Screw Air Compressor and Centrifugal Air Compressors Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s air compressor sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Air Compressor Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Reciprocating Air Compressor Market Report Highlights

The global Reciprocating Air Compressor Market size was estimated at USD 5.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of technology, the single-acting technology segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period. These compressors are commonly used in small industrial settings, home workshops, and other environments where moderate air compression is needed. Further, due to the durability offered by reciprocating air compressors, this results in the machine having a significant product life

The double-acting technology segment led the market in 2022 with a market share of 59.4%. Double-acting compressors are better suited for applications that require a continuous supply of compressed air. They can handle higher duty cycles and provide a more consistent output of compressed air

In terms of lubrication, the oil-free lubrication segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Oil-free reciprocating air compressors are essential in applications where the compressed air must be completely free of oil contamination

Based on type, the portable type segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Portable reciprocating air compressors are widely used in construction & mining activities. They are also extensively used across various industrial applications, owing to their convenience in shipping the equipment

In terms of application, the manufacturing segment held a 39.1% revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the rapid industrialization in developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil, coupled with increasing demand for advanced and energy-efficient air compressors in the manufacturing sector

Rotary/Screw Air Compressor Market Report Highlights

The global Rotary/Screw Air Compressor Market size was estimated at USD 11.44 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of lubrication, the oil-free lubrication segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Oil-free rotary air compressors are made to offer the highest-quality air in compliance with industry requirements while having the lowest lifespan costs. For instance, Atlas Copco provides ZT & ZR compressors for the pharmaceutical, food & beverage, automotive, textile, medical, power generation, battery, chemical, and automotive industries, all of which need high criteria for compressed air quality

Based on type, the portable segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period. The most demanding portable compressor applications are catered by portable rotary compressors. The screw air end is built to last for many years in situations with a high-duty cycle. In addition, rotary portable air compressors are helpful for applications that require high cfm output in a compact design. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to augment the market demand

In terms of application, the manufacturing application segment held the largest revenue share of 37.4% in 2022. Air compressors with rotary motors survive a long time since there is little to no capacity loss. These compressors are made to power tools that produce more power than typical machinery. In addition, these are made to create a constant flow rate, making them perfect for a range of industrial uses, including small machine shops, the production of food & beverages, and the manufacture of automobiles, among others

Asia Pacific region led the market in 2022 with the largest revenue share of 37.2%. This growth can be attributed to increasing urbanization, a rise in energy consumption, and the presence of manufacturing facilities in the region. Furthermore, the region has a strong manufacturing base due to the presence of the largest manufacturing economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India

Competitive Landscape

The air compressor manufacturers adopt several strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, partnerships & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

Key players operating in the Air Compressor Industry are:

Atlas Copco

Bauer Group

BelAire Compressors

Cook Compression

Compressor Products International (CPI)

