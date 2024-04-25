Global Turbidimeter Market Expected to Drive US$ 952.1 Million Valuation by 2029, Growing with a Steady 4.0% CAGR | FMI Analysis

The global turbidimeter market is poised for substantial growth, projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 952.1 million by 2029. With an initial year-end valuation of approximately US$ 641.8 million in 2022, reflecting a robust growth rate of 5.6%, this marks the onset of a progressive trajectory.

Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% over the seven-year period from 2022 to 2029, signalling sustained expansion. Industries emphasizing precision, texture, and adherence to stringent cleanliness standards, notably in sectors such as food, beverage, and chemicals, underscore the critical importance of product quality. Moreover, as regulatory standards for water quality become increasingly stringent, there is a rapid uptick in demand for various types of turbidimeters to ensure compliance.

FMI’s insights also shed light on the geographic distribution of this market. North America is expected to take the lead, driven by a higher concentration of water treatment plants in the region. Meanwhile, Europe boasts a substantial share as well, surpassing North America in the Global Turbidimeter market. Together, these two regions are projected to collectively hold a revenue share of 41% in the global market by the conclusion of 2029.

This data underscores the critical role that turbidimeters play in a world where the purity and quality of water are paramount. As industries continue to prioritize adherence to rigorous quality standards, the turbidimeter market is set to play an increasingly vital role in ensuring that products and processes meet the highest standards of cleanliness and purity, safeguarding both consumers and the environment.

Quality maintenance is becoming a priority for various sectors that use analytical testing equipment, and turbidimeters are one of the preliminary equipment utilized for quality analysis. This would remain among the key factors pushing sales of turbidimeter at a global level.

Customers would be inclined towards online turbidimeters in the near future, as they are accurate, quicker, and thus, highly reliable. Moreover, online turbidity monitoring is possible for continuous flow systems with a high measuring range of up to 10,000 NTU.

Key Takeaways – Turbidimeter Market Study:

Turbidity level of potable water has become a serious concern owing to contamination caused by toxic industrial waste and other pollutants. Strict measures are being taken for regulating turbidity levels of water.

Various water treatment and effluent treatment plants (ETP) have been established in order to regulate turbidity and other parameters, which will fuel the growth of market.

Increasing number of desalination plants in the Middle Eastern region is amplifying demand for turbidimeters.

Handheld turbidimeters are gaining traction owing to their compact size and application in time-critical measurements. However, highly accurate analysis is still majorly conducted by benchtop turbidimeters, as they have a wider measurment range.

Currently, sales of benchtop turbidimeters are relatively high in South Asia, because of more popularity of laboratory analysis in various industries.

Prices of benchtop and handheld turbidimeters are comparatively low in East Asia than other regions, owing to the prominent presence of local manufacturers.

Manufacturers are increasingly selling their products online to capitalize on features such as user-friendly interface, easy selection criteria, and price comparison.

Key Players Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher (Hach) Corp

Emerson Electric Co

Xylem Inc.

METTLER TOLEDO

Merck KGaA

PCE Instruments

Hanna Instruments Inc.

Tintometer Inc.

LaMotte Company

Market Segmentation:

By Portability Type:

Handheld

Stationary

By Application:

On-field

Off-field

By End Use:

Wastewater Treatment

Chemical & Materials

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Pulp & paper

Food & Beverages

Research & Academia

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Oceania

