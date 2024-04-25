Identity Verification Market Surges: Projected $38.5B Valuation by 2033, Driven by Innovations and Security Demands

The global identity verification market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% over the course of the forecast period, according to FMI. Market value for the sector is anticipated to increase from $11.1 billion in 2023 to $38.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Increased legislation and the requirement that businesses operate in accordance with industry standards assist the identity verification industry. It is anticipated that market participants will have profitable expansion prospects, particularly in the banking sector. Additionally, the growing enterprise mobility and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends are probably going to speed up market growth even more.

Use of advanced identity verification systems, such as incredibly powerful mobile devices with sophisticated cameras, GPS capabilities, and microphones, has increased self-service identity verification to offer multi-factor authentication in many forms. Because of its distinguishing characteristics, the inclusion of biometrics in digital identification provides enhanced attribution to a person. As a result, because the means of acquisition are strictly regulated, it is less vulnerable to imitation.

Request a Sample of this Report

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14454

To capitalise on this thriving market, key organisations are building mobile applications and Software Development Kits (SDKs). Document verification tests, such as nodding and blinking, allow driving licences and passports to be recognised and verified. Furthermore, leading players in the identity verification sector are constantly investing in R&D projects and releasing new technologies to combat security and cyber-attacks.

Key Highlights of the Identity Verification Industry:

The United States is projected to be a significant identity verification market over the projected period as well. The market is estimated to attain US$ 12.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13% over the coming years.

Within Asia Pacific, China is expected to be a dominant market. The China market is assessed to reach US$ 3.1 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 12.6%. Rising governmental efforts to avoid identity fraud and invigoration of e-KYC are pushing market expansion.

In the Europe region, Germany is projected to drive significant market growth. Germany’s identity verification industry is projected to attain US$ 2.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.7% in the next 10 years. The demand for identity verification services is projected to surge due to the establishment of smart infrastructure, smart cities, and digital driver’s licenses in the region.

Based on organization size, large enterprises are projected to dominate the marketplace over the forecast period. The segment is expected to display a 12.6% CAGR in the forecast period, rising from the 9.8% CAGR observed in the historical period.

Request for Methodology

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14454

Latest Market Developments in the Market:

In November 2020, LexisNexis Risk Solutions introduced LexisNexis Fraud Intelligence. This tool assists businesses to mitigate the risk associated with account opening. This solution helps enterprises in reducing the new account fraud risk by clubbing identity events and consumer application activity to develop a robust and comprehensive score that delivers a broad picture of identity proof.

Financial Action Task Force (FATA) increased the scope of reporting entities in 2021, and motivated member countries to compel virtual asset dealers, legal professionals, and art dealers to perform anti-money laundering screening on their clients.

In November 2021, Experian Information Solutions, Inc. introduced Work Report, which is an automated verification solution that permits users to consent to reveal their payment details to another organization digitally. The solution links to an employer’s payroll information in a matter of seconds to check a consumer’s gross and net income, status, and job tenure.

Key Segments Covered in the Identity Verification Industry Analysis

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud

By Type:

Biometrics

Non-biometrics

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

BFSI

Government and Defense

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail and eCommerce

IT & ITeS

Energy and Utilities

Education

Travel

Gaming

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube