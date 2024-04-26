Window Treatment Market: An Assessment of Market Size and Share 2022-2030

Window Treatment Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s window treatment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Rising urbanization has propelled the number of households, which, in turn, will propel the window treatment industry growth over the forecast period. The U.S. Census Bureau has recently produced three household surveys, all of which indicate that from 2019 to 2021, household growth reached almost unparalleled heights in the country. According to the Housing Vacancy Survey, American Community Survey, and American Housing Survey, there were an average of 2.0 million to 2.4 million household additions between 2019 and 2021.

Access the Global Window Treatment Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Additionally, window treatments have witnessed a rise in adoption owing to growing concerns over energy conservation, privacy, and safety. As per the United States Department of Energy (DOE), a medium-colored drape backed with white plastic decreases solar heat gain by as much as 33%. Growing awareness regarding the importance of energy conservation is increasing the penetration of window coverings among consumers.

Blinds And Shades Market Insights

The global blinds and shades market size was valued at USD 13.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2023 to 2030. Blinds and shades are protective coverings used to shield windows from dust and control how much light enters a space. While shades are formed of one or more pieces of cloth, blinds are rigid window coverings manufactured of horizontal slats. These coverings offer several benefits, including resistance to dirt and wetness, extreme durability, insulation, control over light, and maintenance of privacy. This remains a significant driver in the market’s expansion.

The expansion of the blinds and shades market is anticipated to be boosted by an increase in the construction of residential and commercial structures. The need for blinds and shades is fueled by rapid urbanization and an increase in people’s living standards. According to World Urbanization Prospect projections, 66% of the population would reside in urban and municipal areas by 2050, up from about 54% in 2014, which will increase demand for blinds and shades.

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Window Treatment Industry Data Book – Blinds & Shades, Curtains and Shutters Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Both residential and commercial structures benefit from the aesthetic appeal and greater insulation that blinds and shades provide. Additionally, the thermal insulation, heat resistance, water resistance, durability, and energy-saving features of these blinds and shades are anticipated to increase consumer demand throughout the projected period. However, the availability of alternatives is anticipated to impede market expansion.

The competition has been maintained and the product portfolio has been improved by major competitors through a variety of techniques, including product launches and acquisitions. For instance, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. introduced its own brand, ever home, in May 2022. Today, many homes offer adaptability with their aesthetic, energizing color scheme, and airy design. Their key categories include bedding, bath, outdoor décor, and interior decor. It also offers window treatment goods, such as freshly designed blinds and shades, within the interior décor category.

Go through the table of content of Window Treatment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

List of key companies analyzed in this section include

Hunter Douglas, Lotus & Windoware, Inc., Bombay Dyeing, Insolroll, Mariak, Welspun India Limited, Skandia Window Fashions, MechoShade Systems, LLC, Lafayette Interior Fashions, Comfortex Window Fashions, Springs Window Fashions, Vertilux Corporation, Norman Window Fashions, Graber, Timberlane, Eclipse Shutters, Elite Window Fashions, Maxxmar Window Fashions, Roll-A-Shade Inc., and Shuttercraft Ltd

Competitive Insights

In the market, a mix of established companies and emerging players exists. Several prominent players are strategically capitalizing on the market’s growing trends while expanding their range of services to sustain and increase their market share. For instance:

In January 2023 , Welspun announced a brand licensing arrangement for the EMEA market with the Walt Disney Company. Welspun will have the ability to create, develop, produce, and market a whole line of home textile items using Disney’s numerous franchises and characters from the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucas brands.

In February 2022 , Springs Window Fashions acquired the assets of NuLEDs to strengthen its position in the Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) shade market. The intellectual property of NuLED presents a unique opportunity for Mecho in an automated shade system.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter