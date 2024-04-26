Fertilizer Market: An Assessment of Market Size and Share 2023-2030

Fertilizer Industry | Forecast 2030

The fertilizer industry database, compiled by Grand View Research, is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

The economic value generated by the fertilizer industry was estimated at approximately USD 200 billion in 2021. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing of fertilizers & their additives, distribution & supply, and application of fertilizers. With changing dietary habits and an increase in global income levels in tandem with population growth, the world’s food demand is projected to increase by 59%, by 2050, from the current levels.

The agriculture markets will need to be transformed in never envisaged ways in order to supply sufficient food output to keep the global population nutritiously fed. In this phenomenon lies the opportunity for growth of fertilizer usage and shaping the demand patterns for sustainable solutions, as new farming methods are being developed. The demand for fertilizers is concurrent with the agricultural output of countries and their population & food demand. As such, China and India, home to nearly 2.8 billion people, collectively accounted for over 40% of the global fertilizer volume utilized in 2021.

Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Insights

The global nitrogenous fertilizer market size was valued at USD 57.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of agriculture on a commercial level across the world. There has been a rising demand for nitrogenous fertilizers from the agriculture industry for providing appropriate nutrition to the various food crops, thereby improving their yield. Agricultural commodities including vegetables, fruits, cotton, and cereals are crucial areas of application for these fertilizers. The production capacity of the crops is broadly affected by variations in climatic conditions, thereby changing the supply and demand of crops according to different seasons. The fertilizers are crucial ingredients utilized in agricultural practice for enhancing crop growth. A large number of crops cultivated across the world use fertilizers.

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Insights

The global phosphate fertilizer market size was valued at USD 61.63 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2040. This is attributed to the increased demand from agricultural producers for a fertilizer that provides necessary nutrients such as nitrogen and potassium. Agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses, are major application areas. The use of phosphorous fertilizers in various grains promotes root growth, improves crop quality, and enhances stalk strength. Phosphorus rocks are the most significant global sources of phosphorus. Globally, the U.S. is the leading producer and consumer of phosphate rocks, which are primarily used for the manufacturing of the product. The rising global demand for food is a significant factor driving the growth of the market.

Biofertilizers Market Insights

The global biofertilizers market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing usage of microbes in biofertilizers proves the potential for sustainable farming methods and food safety. The increasing concern with respect to food safety is expected to drive the market for biofertilizers over the forecast period. The EU “Common Agricultural Policy” promotes the use of bio-based products along with organic farming and provides up to 30.0% of the budget as direct green payment to farmers complying with sustainable agricultural practices. A favorable regulatory scenario, especially in North America and Europe is expected to be a key driving factor for the market for biofertilizers over the next couple of years across these regions.

Water Soluble Fertilizer Market Insights

The global water soluble fertilizer market size was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2015 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Soaring demand for food crops, food grains, vegetables, and fruits in emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil is likely to positively influence product demand. Surge in population, along with rising inclination of consumers toward disease-free and healthy fresh fruit and vegetables, will fuel market growth over the coming years.

There has been increasing demand for and adoption of drip irrigation as it saves water and is suitable for all lands, including undulating terrain, barren lands, rolling topography, and areas with shallow soil layers. Rising government initiatives focused on increasing agricultural output, coupled with implementation of various subsidies to promote the use of drip irrigation will have a positive impact on the industry.

Fertilizer Additives Market Insights

The global fertilizer additives market size was estimated at USD 3.25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period. The robust growth of the fertilizer industry along with rising population & decreasing per capita arable land is expected to drive the demand.

The ability of the product to prevent loss of key nutrients such as phosphorous, sulfur, potassium and nitrogen is expected to augment the growth over the forecast period. Moreover, it is used during transportation and storage of fertilizers to inhibit the caking and corrosion. It is also used to prevent the moisture and lump formation in fertilizers, which are generally caused by the humid climatic condition.

Fertilizer markets across the globe returned to making profits in Q2 2022. This is followed by a supply squeeze of essential crop nutrients in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Sanctions on Belarus and Russia, which are amongst the top producers of potash behind Canada, a key nutrient of potassium fertilizers, led to an increase in the mineral’s prices to levels registered back during the 2008 food crisis. The sanctions left a 35% void in the global output of potash.

Prices of potash were already on the rise last year due to sanctions on Belarusian state-owned company Belaruskali, in response to President Lukashenko’s crackdown on political opponents. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions exasperated the trend since Russia is also a leading producer & supplier of nitrogen, phosphate, urea, and ammonia to the world. These chemicals are other major ingredients in various fertilizer formulations. The rise in prices would benefit the operating margins of top fertilizers manufacturers such as Nutrien, Mosaic Co., CF Industries in the short to medium term.

