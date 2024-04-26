Surface Protection Film Market Set to Surge to US$2.3 Billion by 2034, Driven by Technological Advancements and Renovation Projects

In 2024, the surface protection film market is poised to reach approximately US$1.5 billion, with projected sales growing at a robust CAGR of 4.6% through 2034, ultimately reaching a valuation of US$2.3 billion. This growth trajectory is largely attributed to escalating construction activities and rapid urbanization, especially in developing countries. Surface protection films find extensive applications across sectors like consumer electronics and automobiles, safeguarding surfaces from damage effectively.

The global demand for electronic devices continues to surge, further propelling the market expansion. Despite pandemic-induced construction slowdowns, investments in chemical and polymer processing sectors present lucrative opportunities for market participants, promising sustained growth.

Various types of surface protection films, such as transparent, translucent, and coloured/tinted films have been gaining traction over the past couple of years, attributable to the rising preference for protective packaging. Furthermore, the ability to provide chemical, UV, and abrasion resistance to several industrial and non-industrial applications is broadening the adoption of surface protection films.

As such, the global surface protection films market is set to experience decent growth through 2030, crossing a valuation of US$ 2 Bn towards the end of the forecast period.

“The growth outlook for the market seems promising, owing to excellent conformability, high adhesive strength, and abrasion-resistant attributes of surface protection films. On the other hand, sales are estimated to witness considerable decline in the next two quarters of 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic across continents. Majority of revenue is realized from the construction and electronics industries. Lockdown and restrictions on import & export activities in high potential countries such as China and India have created an adverse impact on these Industries. This will hinder the growth of the surface protection films market in the near term. However, shifting inclination towards the adoption of protective packaging solutions will boost the demand for surface protection films over the coming years.”

Focus of Prominent Manufacturers on Market Consolidation

Leading players in the global surface protection films market are focusing on strengthening their foothold in the landscape by expanding their business footprints. Manufacturers are also enhancing their production capacities through strategic mergers & acquisitions. For instance,

In March 2022, Pregis a North America-based manufacturer, acquired Italian temporary protective films manufacturer Soprad. The company Soprad is a manufacturer and supplier of performance-oriented adhesive protective films for a variety of surfaces, including metal, plastic, glass, and carpets. In July 2021, the company launched cost-effective, temporary surface protection films specifically-designed for a new generation, fingerprint-resistant or speciality-coated products.

In August 2021, Chargeurs S.A. acquired OMMA Srl., one of Italy’s leading manufacturers of application machines for surface protection films.

In June 2021, Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG set up a new extrusion coating line. This is expected to increase the output and enable complete omission of solvents.

Key Segments:

By Technology :

Adhesion Lamination

Dry Bond Lamination

Wet Bond Lamination

Energy Curable Adhesive Lamination

Hot Melt Seal Coating

Solventless Lamination

Others

Coextrusion Lamination

By Colour :

Transparent Surface Protection Films

Translucent Surface Protection Films

Coloured/Tinted Surface Protection Films

Opaque Surface Protection Films

By Application :

Metal Sheets

Glass & Mirrors

Prepainted Surfaces

Plastic Sheets

PVC Profiles

Furniture Surfaces

Carpet Protection

Others

By Industry :

Construction & Interiors

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

Report Objectives

To analyze and forecast the global Surface Protection Films market size in terms of value and volume

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide a competitive landscape for market leaders

To define, describe, and forecast the market by type, material, and application

To forecast the market size with respect to five main regions: Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, and South America

To strategically analyze the micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the overall market

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing market growth

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies

To analyze competitive developments in the market, such as investments & expansions, new product developments, partnerships & collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions

