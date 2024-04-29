Weybridge Assets Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Service, Growth, and Client Satisfaction

SINGAPORE, 2024-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — Over the past two decades, the company has achieved remarkable milestones, demonstrating robust growth in assets under management and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction.

Since its inception in 2004, Weybridge Assets has been dedicated to guiding clients toward their financial goals with expertise, integrity, and personalised service. Today, as the company celebrates its 20th year in service, it reflects on its journey marked by excellence, innovation, and trust.

Key highlights of Weybridge Assets journey include:

20 Years of Trust: Throughout its history, Weybridge Assets has earned the trust and confidence of clients by consistently delivering superior investment solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Robust Growth: Over the years, the company has experienced significant growth in assets under management, a testament to its ability to generate value and manage investments effectively.

Client Satisfaction: Weybridge Assets takes pride in its unwavering commitment to client satisfaction. The company’s success is measured not only by financial performance but also by the satisfaction and success of its clients.

Innovative Approach: As a forward-thinking firm, Weybridge Assets continually seeks innovative ways to enhance its services, leveraging cutting-edge technology and research to deliver optimal results for clients.

Commenting on this milestone, Michael Ford, Founder and Chairman of Weybridge Assets, Inc., said, “We are incredibly proud to celebrate 20 years of serving our clients and guiding them toward financial success. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients have placed in us. As we look to the future, we remain committed to delivering exceptional value and personalised service to our clients.”

Weybridge Assets extends its heartfelt gratitude to its clients, employees, and partners for their support and contribution to its success over the past two decades.

About Weybridge Assets:

Founded in 2004, Weybridge Assets Inc. is a unique offshore financial services provider embracing responsible finance by offering financial services to its clients in an accountable, transparent and ethical manner, specialising in offshore portfolio management, purchase and sale of financial instruments and corporate finance advice.