Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Patna Takes Less Time to Complete the Medical Transfer

Patna, India, 2024-Apr-29 — /EPR Network/ — Nowadays air ambulances are in high demand as they can be useful in completing the journey to the selected destination within the shortest time and ensure the process of relocation is safe, time-efficient, and risk-free causing the latest trouble on the way. Vedanta Air Ambulance remains available at your service within the golden hour of medical emergency with its life-saving Air Ambulance Service in Patna that performs the process of medical evacuation without causing fatalities of any sort on the way.

Our non-risky manner of operation has made our service the most trusted among the rest and people opt for shifting critical patients without any fatal consequences laid mid-air. Each of our aero-medical jets has an ICU medical team onboard that is capable of handling the troubles occurring during the relocation mission and never tends to cause any discomfort to the patients at any point. Our team at Air Ambulance from Patna consists of a doctor, a flight nurse, and a paramedic who has extensive experience in critical care services and offer high-quality care to patients all along the way.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati is a Premier Option for Transferring Patients Safely

All our air ambulances at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati carry have the latest medical equipment and supplies to ensure the patients are brought to the selected destination safely including, ventilators, oxygen cylinders, invasive monitors, artificial pacemakers, infusion pumps, ultrasound machines, and portable blood analyzers along with several other types of equipment that proves to be of utmost importance for keeping patients stable during the journey.

Once it so happened that while we at Air Ambulance in Guwahati were shifting a patient with pulmonary complications we found that he started having breathing issues right after the plane took off. To meet his complications our medical team rushed with the solution and offered him the immediate support of oxygen and checked the cabin pressure to avoid any further trouble from occurring. With the support of the oxygen the condition of the patient returned to normal and he started feeling better as the journey commenced. We made sure the right medical support was offered to him at the right time and a flight nurse or a paramedic was always available to cater to his needs. With our effortless service, we were able to complete the relocation mission without hampering the medical condition of the patient at any point.