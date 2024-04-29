Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 4,843.4 Million by 2033 at a 11.40% CAGR

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in 2022 was US$ 1,485.1 million and is estimated to be US$ 1,645.5 million in 2023. direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing has become a rising popularity in recent years, because of the advancements in technology that have made genealogy testing more available and economical. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market will expand at a CAGR of 11.40% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 4,843.4 million by 2033.

The way people obtain genetic information about their ancestry, physical traits, and possible health risks has been completely transformed by direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing. Through commercial genetic testing firms, consumers can acquire genetic information directly without going through a healthcare professional intermediary. These tests usually use saliva or cheek swabs to analyze a person’s DNA and reveal details on their genetic makeup, ancestry,

Deepen Understanding With Your Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15137

The anticipated growth of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market has several causes. Thanks to advancements in data analytics and DNA sequencing technology, as well as the rising price of genetic testing kits, genetic testing is becoming more accessible and user-friendly. The increasing consumer knowledge of the benefits of proactive health management and individualized treatment is also driving the need for genetic information to inform lifestyle choices, illness prevention strategies, and healthcare decisions.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

23andMe

Ancestry DNA

Color Genomics, Inc.

Genetic Technology (EasyDNA)

Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.

Helix OpCo LLC

IDENTIGENE, LLC/ DNA Diagnostics Center

Living DNA Ltd

MyHeritage Ltd

Prenetics Limited

Family Tree DNA

Interleukin Genetics/orig3n

Counsyl/Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Veritas Genetics

Fulgent Genomics

Some of the recent industry developments in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market are:

In January 2022, 23andMe Holding Co., a leading consumer genetics and research company, received FDA clearance for a genetic health risk report on a hereditary prostate cancer marker.

In August 2021, Ancestry, a global leader in family history, announced that it has agreed to acquire Geneanet, a renowned French genealogy company. With over 30 billion records from more than 80 countries, Ancestry helps customers discover new details about their family stories and ancestors.

In June 2023, Prenetics Global Limited, a leading genomics and precision oncology company, announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, along with recent business updates.

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-15137

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

Pharmacogenetics Tests

Carrier Screening Tests

Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests

Cancer Predisposition Tests

Low-Risk General Wellness Tests

Ancestry Tests

By Technology:

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip

Whole Genome Sequencing

By Sample:

Saliva

Urine

Blood

By Sales Channel:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Laboratories Others

Retail Sales Retail Pharmacies Online Sales



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa

Gain to Comprehensive Market Analysis: Purchase Now to Access:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15137

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube