Global Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Continues Upward Trajectory, Projected to Reach US$ 4,843.4 Million by 2033 at a 11.40% CAGR

The global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market in 2022 was US$ 1,485.1 million and is estimated to be US$ 1,645.5 million in 2023. direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing has become a rising popularity in recent years, because of the advancements in technology that have made genealogy testing more available and economical. Future Market Insights has mentioned in its reports that the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market will expand at a CAGR of 11.40% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 4,843.4 million by 2033.

The way people obtain genetic information about their ancestry, physical traits, and possible health risks has been completely transformed by direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing. Through commercial genetic testing firms, consumers can acquire genetic information directly without going through a healthcare professional intermediary. These tests usually use saliva or cheek swabs to analyze a person’s DNA and reveal details on their genetic makeup, ancestry,

The anticipated growth of the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market has several causes. Thanks to advancements in data analytics and DNA sequencing technology, as well as the rising price of genetic testing kits, genetic testing is becoming more accessible and user-friendly. The increasing consumer knowledge of the benefits of proactive health management and individualized treatment is also driving the need for genetic information to inform lifestyle choices, illness prevention strategies, and healthcare decisions.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

  • 23andMe
  • Ancestry DNA
  • Color Genomics, Inc.
  • Genetic Technology (EasyDNA)
  • Full Genomes Corporation, Inc.
  • Helix OpCo LLC
  • IDENTIGENE, LLC/ DNA Diagnostics Center
  • Living DNA Ltd
  • MyHeritage Ltd
  • Prenetics Limited
  • Family Tree DNA
  • Interleukin Genetics/orig3n
  • Counsyl/Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • Veritas Genetics
  • Fulgent Genomics

Some of the recent industry developments in the global direct-to-consumer genetic testing market are:

  • In January 2022, 23andMe Holding Co., a leading consumer genetics and research company, received FDA clearance for a genetic health risk report on a hereditary prostate cancer marker.
  • In August 2021, Ancestry, a global leader in family history, announced that it has agreed to acquire Geneanet, a renowned French genealogy company. With over 30 billion records from more than 80 countries, Ancestry helps customers discover new details about their family stories and ancestors.
  • In June 2023, Prenetics Global Limited, a leading genomics and precision oncology company, announced financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2023, along with recent business updates.

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Outlook by Category

By Product:

  • Pharmacogenetics Tests
  • Carrier Screening Tests
  • Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests
  • Cancer Predisposition Tests
  • Low-Risk General Wellness Tests
  • Ancestry Tests

By Technology:

  • Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chip
  • Whole Genome Sequencing

By Sample:

  • Saliva
  • Urine
  • Blood

By Sales Channel:

  • Institutional Sales
    • Hospitals
    • Specialty Clinics
    • Diagnostic Laboratories
    • Others
  • Retail Sales
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Sales

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • East Asia
  • Middle East and Africa

