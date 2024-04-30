Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Profit Margin Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book – Breast Pump, Wearable Breast Pump & Breastfeeding Accessories Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

The global Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry was valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s breast pump & breastfeeding accessories industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Breast Pump Market Insights

The global breast pump market size was estimated at USD 1.84 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors driving market growth include rising global women’s employment rates, improved healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies, and government initiatives to support working mothers. The International Labor Organization (ILO) reports that there has been visible progress in terms of employment opportunities and gender equality over the last 20 years. The ILO initiated the 2030 United Nations Agenda, which declares that the genders of youth and the disabled population are likely to have equal pay without discrimination to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls to attain productive employment, gender equality, and economic development.

Growing consumer awareness and supportive government initiatives are anticipated to propel the global demand for breast pumps. For instance, The Baby Friendly Hospital Initiative (BFHI), which promotes evidence-based practices for breastfeeding success, was established by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to enhance breastfeeding rates and assist families in achieving their breastfeeding goals. Similarly, most insurance plans must now cover specified breastfeeding help and supplies, such as breast pumps, as part of the Affordable Care Act. Therefore, such initiatives are expected to increase the usage of these products. As a result, purchasing these products becomes easier for end-users, leading to rising demand for breast pumps.

The breast pump helps improve accessibility to perform tasks in daily living. A breast pump is covered under Medicare but does not cover disposable items. Medicare Part-B beneficiaries pay 20% of the approved cost of the product, and Medicare pays the remaining 80%. Better coverage and reimbursement policies for breast pump products are also likely to help boost the market growth. In addition, the rising number of elderly care centers because of the increasing geriatric population base globally is projected to drive the market further.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Insights

The global breastfeeding accessories market size was estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for breastfeeding accessories is increasing owing to a rise in the global women’s employment rate. Furthermore, an increase in awareness campaigns by government and market players regarding the availability of breastfeeding accessories is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda, along with universities including Washington University and Fudan University, are raising awareness among women regarding breastfeeding and its benefits by arranging campaigns and providing informative magazines. In addition, social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have enabled individuals to access information about breastfeeding and related accessories.

Similarly, an increasing number of milk banks around the globe is predicted to propel the market growth further. Due to the high demand for breast milk storage, the number of milk banks is increasing. Milk banks are beneficial for mothers and are considered a progressive initiative. Milk banks can offer major advantages in cases such as if the mother is infected with a risk of disease transmission, the mother is unable to lactate, or the baby is orphaned. Thus, an increase in the number of milk banks may increase the use of breastfeeding accessories, thereby driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The market players are focused on research and development activities to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge.

Key players operating in the Breast Pump and Breastfeeding Accessories Industry are:

Ameda (Magento, Inc.)

Hygeia Health

Medela Ag

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

