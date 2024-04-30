Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry Poised for Explosive Growth at 12.8% CAGR, Reaching US$10 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry is on a stellar rise, propelled by growing awareness and expanding treatment options. Future Market Insights (FMI) forecasts a remarkable market expansion, with a projected valuation of US$10 billion by 2033. This translates to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% over the forecast period, reflecting a significant increase from the estimated US$3 billion market size in 2023.

There are two main factors behind this increase. First, the incidence of respiratory diseases has noticeably increased worldwide. Second, there has been a notable increase in the use of augmentation treatment. The protein Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) is extracted from healthy donors’ blood plasma and used in augmentation treatment. Patients are then given this extracted AAT to increase the amounts of AAT in their respiratory systems. As a result, the advancement of emphysema is slowed down. A reduction in the recurrence of exacerbations, and a shortened recovery time.

Medical professionals and patients alike are increasingly recognizing the efficacy of augmentation therapy, contributing to the burgeoning demand for Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency treatments. FMI’s comprehensive analysis underscores the growing significance of this therapeutic approach, positioning it as a cornerstone for the market’s upward trajectory.

Key Takeaways from the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry Study

“Within North America, the United States has dominated the market. The rising number of government funding, developments in gene therapy research and development, and the rising penetration of target illnesses are the primary drivers driving the Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency market expansion,” says an analyst at FMI

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry Competition

To address the present patient pool’s requests and counter the therapeutic market’s unmet needs, drug developers are increasingly moving their focus to alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Many novel medicines are being developed by several businesses, including ARO-AAT (Arrowhead Pharmaceutical), Alvelestat (Mereo Biopharma), and Inhaled AAT (Kamada).

ARO-AAT (Arrowhead Pharmaceutical) is a second-generation subcutaneously given drug that lowers hepatic synthesis of the mutant AAT protein by knocking down the alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) gene transcript. The business is now undertaking Phase II clinical studies to assess the drug’s safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic impact in AATD patients.

Key players in the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry are:

Pfizer

Baxter

AstraZeneca

Grifols

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Boehringer Ingelheim

Kamada Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline

CSL Behring

LFB Biomedicaments

Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry Recent Developments:

Kamada Ltd., a vertically integrated global biopharmaceutical company focused on specialty plasma-derived therapeutics, announced in October 2022 that it had been awarded a three-year extension of an existing tender from the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for the supply of four IgG products, CYTOGAM®, HEPAGAM®, VARIZIG®, and WINRHO® SDF, for a total estimated value of US$ 22 million. This award ensures that such products will continue to be sold in Canada. In November 2021, Kamada purchased four commercial pharmaceuticals that have been licensed by Health Canada and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Industry Survey

By Product Type:

Augmentation Therapy

Bronchodilators

Corticosteroids

Oxygen Therapy

By Application:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Pharmacies

