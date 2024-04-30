Aviation Titanium Alloy Set to Soar with 6.9% CAGR, Projected to Reach US$ 8.01 Billion Market Share by 2033

The aviation titanium alloy industry is anticipated to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 8.01 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 4.11 billion in 2023.

The enhanced and strong structure of aircraft such as engines, airframes, and landing gear have pushed aircraft manufacturers to adopt titanium. Titanium is a lighter, flexible, strong, and anti-toxic material that easily carries higher weight but doesn’t have much of its own. This way it helps in making titanium fuel efficient too.

Aviation companies are adopting titanium alloy and its grades for multiple operations. The passenger-class aircraft are also building aircraft parts with titanium to deliver better passenger comfort, enhanced security, and overall balance to aircraft due to the extraordinary fabrication possibilities.

The high melting point of it makes it safer than steel as the high melting point promotes its strength against heat and high temperature. Also, its non-toxic, bio-compatible state has no side effects on humans.

The minimal thermal expansion property of the aviation titanium alloy delivers greater structural stability, making it rigid and lightweight.

Get an Exclusive Sample Copy of the Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17408

Key Points in the Aviation Titanium Alloy Market

The United States market leads the aviation titanium alloy market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 32.1% in 2022. The growth in this region is attributed to the enhanced research and development activities, and the application of titanium in defense aircraft. The German market is another important market in the European region. The market held a market share of 5.6% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the growing concern around passenger safety and comfort along with Germany being the hub of major aircraft manufacturing brands. The Indian aviation titanium alloy market thrives at a steady CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to government efforts and military consumption. The Chinese market thrives at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is caused by higher aircraft imports. Based on microstructure type, the alpha-beta alloys segment leads the market as it held the major share of 41.1% in 2023. Based on the application, the civilian aerospace segment leads the market as it held a market share of 62.0% in 2022.

Competitive Landscape in the Aviation Titanium Alloy Market

The key vendors focus on improving the strength, flexibility, and compatibility of the titanium and its types. Key competitors and also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain, and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation has revisited its Ti-8AI-1Mo-1V alloy which is highly resistant to temperature. The product is majorly applied in the compressor blades and other fan blades. Due to its temperature resistivity, the product is also used in engine work.

RTI International Metals has also launched its tally of titanium grades suitable for aviation applications. The list goes from alloy 3

Drive Your Business Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17408

Key Players

VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation RTI International Metals Paris Saint-Denis Aero Metal web Gould Alloys Precision Castparts Corporation Kobelco Group Bralco Metals Acnis International.

Key Segments Covered

By Type:

Commercially Pure Titanium

Titanium Alloys

Structural Airframes

By Application:

Engines

Civilian Aerospace

Others

By Microstructure:

Alpha & Near-Alpha Titanium Alloy

Alpha + Beta Titanium Alloy

Beta & Near-Beta Titanium Alloy

Trending Topics:

The global high silica fiber market size reached US$ 1,416.9 million in 2022. Over the forecast period, global high silica fiber demand is anticipated to rise at 10.2% CAGR. Total market value is predicted to increase from US$ 1,544.5 million in 2023 to US$ 4,086.1 million by 2033.

The LATAM road marking paint & coating industry size reached US$ 66.4 million in 2022. Over the forecast period, demand for road marking paints & coatings in LATAM is anticipated to rise at a 6.0% CAGR.

The cement industry size in Europe reached US$ 18,178.4 million in 2022. Over the forecast period, cement demand in Europe is anticipated to rise at 5.3% CAGR. The industry is predicted to increase from US$ 19,026.5 million in 2023 to US$ 31,742.5 million in 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube