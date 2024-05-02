Cytokinins Market Set to Blossom: Anticipated 7.9% CAGR Propels Growth to US$ 3.64 Billion by 2032

As per the recent research conducted by a leading market insights provider FMI, the global cytokinins market size will expand at a healthy 7.9% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032. The aim of this study is to analyze key market dynamics affecting the sales of Cytokinins and provide vital insights to business owners to benefit from forthcoming opportunities.

Cytokinin is a plant growth hormone that promotes cell division in plant shoots and roots. Types of cytokinins include adenine-type and phenyl urea type. The applications of cytokinins include biomedicine, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and others.

Increasing demand from the organic food industry and textile industry is expected to drive the market. Cotton is used in the textile industry as a basic raw material and cytokinins are being used to increase cotton production. The growing population and inclination towards organic food are anticipated to drive the organic food industry. Demand for herbal products in medicines and cosmetics is driving the growth of the herbs and medicinal plants industry which is expected to drive the cytokinins market. However, the use of fertilizers and the cost of the cytokinins-based product are expected to hamper the market growth. Developing cost-effective products and eco-friendly synthesis of cytokinins is expected to provide immense opportunities in the near future.

Europe was the largest consumer of cytokinins owing to demand from organic food chemistry and government policies to use eco-friendly agrochemicals. Various national governments are enforcing farmers to use eco-friendly plant growth enhancers rather than using chemical-based fertilizers. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate owing to demand from emerging economies such as China and India. The growing population and demand from the cotton-based textile industry are expected to drive the market in this region. To provide food to the population and cotton to the textile industry, cytokinins are being used to increase production. North America followed the Asia Pacific region and is expected to grow at a moderate rate owing to demand from the organic food and medicinal plants industry.

Key players in this market include BASF SE, Crop Care Australasia Pvt Ltd., Du Pont, Redox Industries, Xinyi Industrial Co. Ltd., Bayer CropScience, Sichuan Guoguang Agrochemical Co. Ltd, Sigma Aldrich, NuFarm Ltd., and amongst others. This research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. It provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, regions, product types, and distribution channels.

