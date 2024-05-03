Data Center Infrastructure Management Market: Valuation Expected to Surpass US$ 15.2 Billion by 2033

The global DCIM market size is anticipated to gain astonishing growth from 2023 to 2033. According to the research report published by Future Market Insights, the global market is predicted to exceed a valuation of US$ 3,540.4 million in 2023. The market is estimated to showcase a splendid CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2033.

Digitalization and internet usage have skyrocketed in recent years. Businesses are quickly distributing computer resources across a variety of environments, including cloud servers, edge data centers, and physical systems. For many firms, obtaining end-to-end visibility to forecast capacity requirements is of the highest importance. It is becoming increasingly important to link monitoring systems with various applications and databases to improve data accuracy. The market’s growth potential is increasing as next-generation DCIM offerings are deployed by booming businesses.

Request a sample to obtain additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in the coming years https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14529

Cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence are in huge demand, which considerably aids the growth of the DCIM industry. Providers may broaden their operations based on demand with the aid of these technologies. Automated tasks assist in minimizing workload and boosting effectiveness. Acquiring information in real-time aids in streamlining processes as a whole. As a result, market players are placing more emphasis on selling DCIM to expand their product portfolios. They are emphasizing increased power capacity and decreased space requirements.

With substantial investments in data center expansion, the Asia Pacific data center infrastructure management market is rapidly growing. Key countries like India, China, and Japan are making significant investments in industries like BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and IT. These factors are fostering economic expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Takeaways from Market Report:

The global DCIM market expanded at a captivating CAGR of 13.7% from 2018 to 2022.

In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 1,851.8 million.

The global DCIM market accounted for US$ 3,100.2 million in 2022.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical captured 21.2% of the global market share in 2022.

The facility management segment captured a market share of 40.3% in 2022.

The North America DCIM market exhibited a CAGR of 28.4% in 2022.

Know more about this market’s geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dcim-market

Recent Developments Observed by FMI:

Schneider Electric published a new whitepaper and tradeoff tool in February 2023. to address the challenges managed by DCIM hybrid IT management. It focuses on sustainable IT operations and a strong foundation of security.

Schneider Electric introduced Ecostruxure IT, a data center infrastructure management (DCIM) product, in June 2022. With the new launch, CIOs can manage the infrastructure that is spread across colocation, public cloud services, edge resources, and their on-premises resources.

In November 2021, Siemens launched the ground-breaking Industrial Edge ecosystem open IT platform. This makes it easier to implement scalable IT systems and applications in real-world settings. Additionally, B2B clients are now able to purchase and manage various software components from a single platform.

The dcTrack solution was updated by Sunbird Software in October 2021. Due to the first-generation DCIM’s slowness, enterprise-class clients previously had trouble remotely managing all of their data centers, labs, units, and edge locations. dcTrack has enhanced its scalability and tool management features to address these issues.

Key Players in the Market:

ABB Ltd.

Commscope Inc.

Cormant Inc.

Eaton Corp Inc.

IBM Corp.

Market Segmentation

By Solution:

IT Asset Management

Facility Management

Consulting

Others

By Component:

IT Asset

DCIM Software

Power

Cooling

Others

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology

Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube