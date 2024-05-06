Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 16.0.0: Unbootable Mac Recovery Added

Madelia, Minnesota, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cisdem released its latest version 16.0.0 of Data Recovery for Mac, one of the leading macOS programs to restore lost files on Mac. This version newly adds the support for data recovery from unbootable Mac, saving users from a tougher data loss problem.

“Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 16.0.0 will bring new vitality to our product. The support of crashed Mac recovery feature maximizes the success rate of recovery in some extreme cases.” said Edward Riley, Cisdem’s project manager. “It’s amazing that we can now rescue our important data from a Mac that even won’t boot!”

Cisdem Data Recovery offers easy and reliable solutions to recover deleted, lost, formatted or corrupted files from nearly all major storage devices. Among a multitude of data recovery tools available, Cisdem stands out as a top option thanks to its remarkably high recovery rate, unbelievably advanced scan algorithm, and incredibly easy-to-use UI.

What’s New in Version 16.0.0?

Added support for data recovery from unbootable Mac.

This new function makes data recovery achievable after macOS system crash. If a Mac becomes unbootable, slow, stuck or unresponsive due to virus attack, improper system upgrade/downgrade, human error or any unexpected factors, users can still restore their Mac data back in Recovery Mode without accessing macOS system.

Main Features of Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac

Support any data loss scenarios

Cisdem Data Recovery recovers files lost in various unforeseen situations, like emptied Trash Bin, accidental deletion, formatting, partition loss, hardware damage, sudden power shortage, unmounted drive, software crash, device initialization, virus infection, etc.

It retrieves more than 200 different types of file, including MS office Word/Excel/PowerPoint, iWork Pages/Numbers/Keynote, photos, videos, audios, archives, emails, raw file types, etc.

It can retrieve files from any Mac devices, internal/external hard drive, USB drive, digital camera, SD card, CF card, MP4 player, etc., compatible with file systems like APFS, HFS+, FAT16, FAT32, exFAT, and NTFS, etc.

Users have 2 different iCloud recovery options: recover data from iCloud directory or iCloud account. It allows to recover files from local iCloud Drive directory or synced files deleted from iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

It repairs corrupted, damaged, unplayable, and even broken videos in all commonly-used formats like MP4, MOV, AVI, etc.

This advanced feature helps users to create a drive backup image file and to load the image to recover files from it later.

Start with quick scan, Cisdem will then auto enter deep scan to look through hard drive for finding most files.

Quickly navigate to lost files by entering keyword, document type, file size, date created, or date modified.

Preview all recoverable items just to select and recover what you really want.

Recover selected files to Mac local drive or cloud platforms (iCloud, Dropbox, OneDrive, GoogleDrive, pCloud, Box).

Availability and Price

Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac 16.0.0 is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-datarecovery.dmg starting Apr. 8th, 2024. There are 3 licenses to be chosen: monthly, annual, or lifetime plan. For tech specification or compatible macOS versions, you can visit its product page at Cisdem.

About Cisdem

Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing data recovery, utility, productivity and multimedia tools for Mac and Windows. Looking to the feature, data recovery will continue to be a concern for many people. Cisdem team will keep working hard and staying innovative to offer the best data recovery solution. For more details and information, please visit https://www.cisdem.com/.