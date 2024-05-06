Only Days Remain to See MICRODIA at the Upcoming HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair

HONG KONG, 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — With the highly anticipated 20th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) now less than a week away, MICRODIA urges all attendees to save the dates of April 13-16, 2024. Beginning this Saturday, the premier global technology trade show will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.

As one of the leading exhibitors, MICRODIA will be unveiling groundbreaking new products and innovations at booth 1CON-003. Tech enthusiasts will not want to miss seeing revolutionary creations like the world’s smallest GaN charger and most powerful car charger. Pushing boundaries in mobile accessory design and manufacturing, MICRODIA is primed to captivate audiences.

Last year, drawing over 66,000 international buyers, the Electronics Fair connects the industry’s top players. MICRODIA looks forward to highlighting its cutting-edge offerings to the global market and welcoming new distributors and Amazon resellers. Media coverage in major outlets gives attendees exclusive early access to upcoming trends.

This is a unique chance to tap into MICRODIA’s global success. With six factories serving top brands in over 135 countries, the company leads the way. Visit booth 1CON-003 before April 16th to experience tomorrow’s innovations today and shape the future of your business.

Don’t delay – the Electronics Fair starts this Saturday! MICRODIA awaits your arrival at its booth to revolutionize your thinking on mobile accessories. Contact media@microdia.com for more.

About MICRODIA

Founded in 1991 by two engineers from Texas Instruments and IBM, respectively, with the goal to create the world’s best high-speed, high-capacity data storage media products, MICRODIA today has six wholly owned production facilities in Japan, Korea, China, and Taiwan.

By producing over 28 million OEM products and accessories for Apple and Samsung, distributed by over 550 distributors to more than a quarter of a million retailers in 135+ countries, MICRODIA is one of the most prolific and trusted brands on the planet.

