SmartBear Names SVP of Growth Marketing to Scale Global Reach of Software Development and AI Solutions

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2024-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility solutions, has welcomed Kevin Foster as Senior Vice President of Growth Marketing. Kevin comes to SmartBear from the startup Highway.ai and brings more than 25 years of experience in marketing for various high-growth tech companies. SmartBear is experiencing worldwide growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions, acquiring 10 companies in just over five years and launching three major products in 2023.

“With Kevin’s track record of success across technology giants, his strong global leadership approach, and his drive to make both customers and our sales team successful, he is a perfect fit for SmartBear,” said Cynthia Gumbert, CMO at SmartBear. “This is an exciting time to join SmartBear as we are driving expansion through innovations in AI and other automation that will help development teams reach new levels of productivity.”

Kevin held marketing leadership positions at PTC for nearly six years, most recently leading marketing for the company’s IoT business. He was Senior Vice President, Product Marketing at Notarize (now Proof) and held marketing leadership roles at Progress, Novell (now Micro Focus), and Hewlett-Packard. Kevin has a bachelor’s degree in engineering and policy and a master’s degree in business administration, both from Washington University in St. Louis.

“The opportunity to contribute to SmartBear, known for its innovation and commitment to work culture, at such a pivotal time in the company’s history is incredibly exciting for me,” said Kevin Foster. “I am thrilled to collaborate with this talented team to drive impactful marketing strategies that will not only fuel continued growth as we meet customers where they are but amplify our brand presence worldwide.”

About SmartBear

SmartBear provides a portfolio of trusted capabilities that give software development teams around the world visibility into end-to-end quality through test management and automation, API development lifecycle, and application stability, ensuring each software release is better than the last. Our award-winning products include SwaggerHub, TestComplete, BugSnag, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, PactFlow, and Stoplight, among others. SmartBear is trusted by over 16 million developers, testers, and software engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. With an active peer-to-peer community, we meet customers where they are to help make our technology-driven world a better place. SmartBear is committed to ethical corporate practices and social responsibility, promoting good in all the communities we serve. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

