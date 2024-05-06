Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market for Spectacular Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 150.6 Billion by 2033 at a 4.5% of CAGR

The global ambulatory surgical centers market reached US$ 96.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% to reach US$ 150.6 billion by 2033.

Offsetting typical hospital settings with high-quality, cost-effective surgical care is one of the primary goals of ambulatory surgery centers. The rapidly rising need for ambulatory surgery centers worldwide is a result of a number of factors, including the increased emphasis on lowering healthcare costs, technological improvements, and the growing demand for outpatient surgical treatments.

Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are springing up all over the world because of the increasing need for inpatient and outpatient care services. Due to the escalating expenses of care in traditional hospitals, the public is increasingly turning to ASCs for efficient and convenient high-quality healthcare services.

The ASCs offer adequate treatments to cure illnesses, along with providing many facilities including reimbursement policies and insurance options. Thus, providing a cost-effective treatment to patients, lower than the expenses incurred at hospitals.

At ASCs, physicians are in a better position to control expenses and patient experience. By concentrating on one specialty and owning the equipment, it becomes easier for healthcare providers to schedule procedures and run an operating room efficiently. Therefore, more physicians are opening up ASCs to cater to the growing demand for surgical procedures. Going forward, the ambulatory surgical centers market is being governed by the research and development activities initiated by key players for the advancement of the market.

Key Takeaways from the Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market:

The U.S. market is predicted to maintain its prominent position over the forecast period as well, and reach US$ 73.5 billion by 2033. The market is predicted to record a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

In Asia Pacific, Japan is estimated to attain US$ 5.7 billion by 2033. The market valuation of Japan is significant than China, which attained US$ 5.3 billion in the same year.

However, the growth of the market in China is projected to be 5% CAGR, greater than the 2.4% CAGR estimated for the market in Japan.

Over the forecast period, the surgical services segment is projected to emerge as the leading service, recording a CAGR of 4.6%.The

Increasing number of ASCs delivering high-quality outpatient surgical care is projected to contribute towards the progress of this segment.

News Featuring Market Developments by Key Players of Ambulatory Surgical Centers:

In January 2023, Hudson Medical Center, a US$50 million and 1, 60,000 square foot facility, opened its gates for patients. At the same premises, the first ASC in St. Croix County, named Valley Surgery Center, will also be present. The center will be able to operate about 10,000 surgeries every year, after its commencement.

In August 2022, HCA Healthcare, a major healthcare provider in the U.S., announced its acquisition of Stone Oak Surgery Center, in association with 11 physician partners. The latter is a San Antonio-based ASC, authorized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and offers multispecialty services. With this acquisition, HCA Healthcare will extend its footprint in San Antonio.

Earlier, in January 2022, the company had revealed its decision to develop five new hospitals, offering all the necessary services in Texas. With this initiative, the company aims to cater to the rising need for healthcare services in the state.

Key Companies Profiled:

AmSurg Corp

Tenet Healthcare

HCA Holdings, Inc.

Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc.

Surgery Partners

Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America

Pinnacle III

Proliance Surgeons

Regent Surgical Health

SurgCenter Development

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market by Category

By Centers Type:

Single Specialty Centers

MultiSpecialty Centers

By Modality:

Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgical Center

Freestanding Ambulatory Surgical Center

By Services:

Diagnostic Services

Surgical Services

By Specialty Area:

Gastroenterology

Ophthalmology

Orthopedics

Pain/Neurology

Urology

Dermatology

Others

