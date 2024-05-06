Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanner Market Set to Flourish, Expected to Reach US$ 750.3 Million by 2034 at a 3.90% of CAGR

The global handheld ultrasound scanner market its estimated size is projected to be valued at US$ 750.3 million. The market is anticipated to grow at a 3.90% annual rate of change until 2034. The market for handheld ultrasound scanners is expected to be worth US$ 511.8 million in 2024.

Point-of-care diagnostics and improved patient care delivery are made possible by handheld ultrasound scanners, which provide medical practitioners with a flexible and portable imaging solution. Due to the growing popularity of telemedicine, the necessity for effective diagnostic tools, and developments in ultrasound technology, the market for handheld ultrasound scanners is growing rapidly.

Advances in technology have led to the creation of user-friendly portable ultrasound scanners that can be paired with smartphones or tablets via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. These capabilities provide smooth photo transmission to medical facilities, improving simplicity of use and speeding up diagnosis and treatment planning.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Dynamics

The global market for handheld ultrasound scanners is growing due to a number of factors, including technological advancements in medical imaging devices, an increase in non-radiologist use of these devices, the benefits of international trade agreements, an increase in the import of imaging diagnostics systems, an increase in healthcare expenditures, a rise in the number of medical device manufacturers, an increased focus on inorganic growth by healthcare companies, innovations and developments in ultrasound scanning technology, modernization of healthcare investment, changing healthcare patterns, an increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders, and the adoption of distribution and licensing agreements by various players to increase product penetration. However, there are limitations due to things like non-standardized product pricing, growing consumption taxes, a shortage of qualified specialists, a lack of research and development in some fields, and medical device counterfeiting to the growth of the global handheld ultrasound scanners market.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Segmental Highlights

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market is segmented by end user (hospitals, diagnostic centres, ASCs and others), modality type (wired scanners and wireless scanners), display type (black and white display and colour display) and region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East and Africa).

In 2021, the North America handheld ultrasound scanners market was dominated by the US, which held a share of approximately 86.6%. Over the forecast period, the U.S. market is expected to experience a stable growth rate of 10.2%, which is considered lucrative. Despite the fact that the majority of maternal deaths in the U.S. could be prevented, they have been increasing since 2000.

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market was predominantly led by wired modalities in 2021, accounting for a share of approximately 83.6%. According to FMI’s projections, this segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory with a steady CAGR of about 8.6% throughout the forecast period.

In 2021, colored display held the majority of revenue share in the global handheld ultrasound scanners market at 60.4%. The segment is expected to experience gradual growth with a CAGR of 10.0% throughout the evaluation period. Colored display ultrasound scanners are known for their ability to capture images with accuracy and precision, which may contribute to their popularity and continued growth in the market.

The hospital segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 37.2% in the handheld ultrasound scanners market in 2021. Going forward, the segment is expected to continue its growth trajectory with a gradual CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for handheld ultrasound scanners in hospitals, which can provide healthcare professionals with real-time images for diagnosis and monitoring purposes.

Global Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market: Competition Analysis

The global handheld ultrasound scanners market research report includes company profiles of key players involved in the daily operations of handheld ultrasound scanners. Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Fujifilm SonoSite, Inc., Clarius Mobile Health, Signostics Limited, Sonoscanner SARL, Mobisante, Inc., Terason (Teratech corp.), Shenzhen Sunway Medical Device Co., Ltd., Shenzhen WELLD Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Landwind Industry Co., Ltd., Healcerion, Co., Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co.,Ltd (Meditech Group), Sino-Hero(Shenzhen) Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Caresono Technology CO., Ltd., Sonostar Technologies Co., Ltd., DGH Technology, Inc., and Xuzhou Palmary Electronics Co., Ltd., are the key players analysed in the global handheld ultrasound scanners market research study.

Key Segments Covered in Handheld Ultrasound Scanners Market Report

By Modality:

Wired

Wireless

By Display:

Black & White Display

Color Display

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

