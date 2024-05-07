Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Anticipated 8.0% CAGR by 2033

Throughout the forecast years until 2033, the global passenger boarding bridge market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 8%. In 2023, the net worth of all available passenger jet bridges for sale globally is estimated to be US$ 2.05 billion. The passenger boarding bridge market analysis report by FMI further predicts the market valuation to reach US$ 4.43 billion by 2033.

The sales of passenger boarding bridges are growing at an accelerated rate due to the commuter’s preference for air travel these days. Moreover, air travel service providers are developing their business around luxury travel options boosting the demand for glass passenger boarding bridges. Also, the increasing demand for big aircraft and the rising number of airport projects are projected to stimulate the market further.

However, increased airport operator spending on airside infrastructure and rising security concerns may slow down the adoption of automated passenger boarding bridges. On the other hand, it is further anticipated that the sales of passenger boarding bridges may remain limited due to their prolonged life cycle by better materials.

Trends Shaping the Market:

Focus on Innovation: Manufacturers are developing PBBs with improved features like faster docking times, enhanced weatherproofing capabilities, and better passenger accessibility for people with disabilities.

Emphasis on Automation: PBBs with automated docking systems and remote control features can improve operational efficiency and reduce reliance on manual processes.

PBBs with automated docking systems and remote control features can improve operational efficiency and reduce reliance on manual processes. Double-Deck Passenger Boarding Bridges: These PBBs cater to larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A380, and are becoming increasingly prevalent at major airports.

Focus on Sustainability: Eco-friendly PBB designs with energy-efficient features and sustainable materials are gaining traction as airports strive to reduce their environmental footprint.

Eco-friendly PBB designs with energy-efficient features and sustainable materials are gaining traction as airports strive to reduce their environmental footprint. Rise of Data-Driven Solutions: Integrating sensors and data analytics into PBBs can enable real-time monitoring of performance, predictive maintenance, and improved operational efficiency.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is competitive, with ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ShinMaywa Industries, ADELTE Group, and FMT Sweden being the top market participants. They are trying to get a footing in the regional markets through strategic collaborations and acquisitions besides setting up local fabrication and assembly facilities.

Leading passenger boarding bridge manufacturers are investing in innovation and automation to stay ahead in the global market turning competitive. Besides this, extensive research and development activities and public investments are expected to create growth opportunities for new market players.

Recent Developments

In order to operate autonomous jet bridges in the Netherlands, China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd. obtained a contract in September 2020. Three cruise ports in the United States contracted ADELTE Group in March 2019 to provide six seaport passenger boarding bridges.

An Airport in Spain ordered 42 new boarding bridges in August 2019 that were to be installed by Thyssenkrupp under a contract. The upkeep and maintenance of 122 airplane jet bridges and the renovation of an additional 10 were also included in the deal. Both parties are expected to benefit from establishing this long-term commercial partnership as a result.