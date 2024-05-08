Molded Pulp Packaging: Procurement Strategies for Cost Optimization

Molded Pulp Packaging Category Overview

The global molded pulp packaging category is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2030. Growth of the category can be attributed to greater cost saving advantage offered by the products within the category in comparison to Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) and plastic packaging, rising need for environmentally safe and sustainable packaging options, and growing demand from end-use sectors such as electronics, food & beverage, healthcare, etc. Molded pulp is compostable, naturally biodegradable and recyclable, which fuels its need in the packaging sector.It is anticipated that innovations in manufacturing due to continuous research & development, and use of molded pulp as protective packaging for transportation & storage while also allaying sustainability concerns, are the factors increasing the demand for the products offered in the category. However, stringent government regulations across the globe to ensure thorough management of packaging waste may hinder category’s growth during projected timeframe.

Technologies that drive the global category include AI (artificial intelligence), robotics, digital printing, smart packaging, and Industry 4.0. Large data sets can be analysed by AI systems to enhance the packing process, increase productivity, and decrease the waste. In addition, the sector is also witnessing a sharp increase in the use of robotic technologies, particularly AMRs (autonomous mobile robots). Products and materials are transported throughout the warehouse by AMRs, while robots can be programmed to carry out a range of activities like labelling, palletizing, and packaging. Furthermore, small enterprises and startups may benefit from digital printing’s ability to produce personalized packaging in short batches. It offers fast turnaround time and is compatible with a wide range of materials while it can be utilized for developing packaging with distinctive finishes and textures. Businessescan test out various designs and approaches to see what most appeals to their target market.

Molded Pulp Packaging Procurement Cost and Supplier Intelligence

The category for molded pulp packaging is fragmented, with the presence of large number of regional and global industry players. Players in the industry commonly offer customized solutions in order to meet the specific packaging requirement of clients. They are employing diverse tactics to prioritize sustainability and enhance their market presence, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product launches. For instance, in June 2023, CFK Inc. introduced a new production line called ‘Earthcycle’, at their Langley (B.C., Canada) facility for their certified home compostable and recyclable food packaging, demonstrating their commitment towards developing sustainable packaging solutions. Buyers in the category hold high negotiating capability as large supply base enables them to switch to a better alternative if they are dissatisfied with the services or the quality of the product offered by a respective supplier.

Raw materials (natural fiber, newspaper, cardboard, etc.), labor, tools & machinery, and transportation & storage are the key cost components this category. Easily accessible, reasonably priced post-consumer paper products and natural fibers are the materials used to manufacture molded pulp packaging whereas majority of plastic and foam packaging are dependent on availability & price of oil, which makes molded pulp packaging cost effective. The price of molded pulp packaging can vary significantly based on its dimensions, functionality, and intricacy, with the price ranging between USD 0.02 to USD 0.45 per piece.

Asia-Pacific region dominates the global molded pulp packaging category, holding over 40.9% of global market share. It is led by China owing to a sizeable food and beverage sector, which is followed by the electronics, as a result of the large population and rising disposable income levels. Since the region is a leader in manufacturing, the demand for packaging products is huge. Molded pulp is viewed as a desirable substitute by producers in the region because of its affordability and sustainability. In addition, few nations in the region are putting legislation and policies into place in order to encourage ecologically responsible living. This positively affects the use of packaging made of molded pulp. Considering the assortment of products and packaging options offered by the supplier, examiningif the supplier’s products are up to par with industry standards and robust enough to survive the rigors of supply chain, assessing supplier’s commitment towards sustainability, and comparing the prices offered by different supplier are some of the best sourcing practices considered in this category.

Key Companies Profiled:

Brødrene Hartmann A/S, CFK, Inc., DS Smith Plc, EnviroPAK Corporation, Fabri-Kal Corporation, HIRSCH Servo AG, Huhtamäki Oyj, K1 Packaging Group, KEYES Packaging Group, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, Sabert Corporation, and TekPackaging LLC

