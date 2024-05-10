Uncovering the Impact: Antibodies Industry Mergers and Deals

Antibodies Industry Data Book – Antibodies Production, Polyclonal Antibody, Monoclonal Antibody, Cancer Monoclonal Antibody, Research Antibody, Custom Antibody, Mammalian IgG Polyclonal Antibody Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Antibodies Industry is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s antibodies industry data book is a collection of market sizing & forecast insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the data book, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Antibody Production Market Insights

The global antibody production market size was valued at USD 16.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.92% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the growing demand for therapeutic antibodies, has led to the rapid growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market. With the urgent need for therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to combat the virus, there has been a surge in demand for antibody production services.

Increasing investment in research and development of monoclonal antibodies is expected to drive market growth, especially in cancer treatment, which accounts for almost 50% of all R&D programs related to mAbs. The targeted approach of mAbs has revolutionized cancer treatment by reducing side effects and improving patient outcomes. Despite this, ongoing research and development are necessary to optimize mAb efficacy in cancer treatment. A significant milestone in the field of mAb therapeutics is the recent approval, by the European Commission of Bristol Myers Squibb’s combination therapy of Yervoy and OPDIVO for treating malignant pleural mesothelioma in June 2021. This approval highlights the potential of mAbs in treating complex and severe diseases and reinforces the need for continued investment in the research and development of mAb therapeutics.

Monoclonal Antibodies Market Insights

The global monoclonal antibodies market size was valued at USD 210.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.04% from 2023 to 2030. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and others are increasing the demand for biologics, which is anticipated to serve as a key factor driving the monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) market. Similarly, increasing applications of mAb therapies for targeted therapies and rising awareness about such therapies amongst patients and physicians is expected to significantly contribute toward the market growth.

The market is also favored by the strategic initiatives undertaken by key players for the development and marketing of mAb products. For instance, in October 2021, T-Cure Bioscience, Inc. collaborated with Atlas Antibodies AB for the production and supply of CT83 mAbs. Similarly, in January 2022, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Neurimmune AG collaborated on the creation of mAb drugs against new therapeutic targets for neurodegenerative diseases. Such initiatives are expected to open new growth opportunities and positively affect market growth.

However, high costs associated with the development of mAbs and the resultant increase in prices for mAb therapeutics can impede market growth in the near future. For instance, COVID-19 treatment mAbs such as Regeneron’s REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), and GlaxoSmithKline & Vir Biotechnology’s sotrovimab cost around USD 1,250 and USD 2,100 per infusion, respectively. Such high drug prices can limit the access to mAb therapies for the large patient populations in developing countries and restrict mAbs adoption.

Antibodies Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

To maintain a significant share in the market, key participants are undertaking various initiatives and implementing business strategies, such as product launches, product portfolio expansion, reinforcement and stabilizing the distribution network, and manufacturing capacity expansion and geographic reach expansion through acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Key players operating in the Antibodies Industry are:

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

