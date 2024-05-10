FMI Predicts Global Process Instrumentation Market Size to Surpass USD 37.34 Billion Revenue by 2033, Growing at a Decent 7.3% CAGR

The global process instrumentation market is set for significant growth, with a projected valuation of USD 37.34 billion by 2033. This expansion is anticipated to occur at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from a market size of USD 18.46 billion in 2023.

Several key end-use industries are driving this growth. Chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water/wastewater treatment, oil & gas, and power generation all heavily rely on process instrumentation to improve efficiency, productivity, and safety. This reliance translates into substantial demand for advanced instrumentation solutions across these sectors.

Insights into Process Instrumentation Market Growth and Regional Leadership:

The market demonstrated remarkable growth in the past, with a substantial valuation of USD 12.98 billion in 2018, underscoring its robust trajectory.

Leading the global market, the United States is projected to attain a CAGR of 6.1% by 2033, affirming its pivotal role in shaping industry progress.

The United Kingdom is notably establishing a significant presence, showcasing vigorous growth with a forecasted CAGR of 6.4%.

With a substantial market share of 6.7%, Japan is expected to wield considerable influence over the global market throughout the forecast period.

Elevating Product Offerings: Strategies Implemented by Key Industry Players Prominent industry players are consistently advancing their products through strategic approaches such as:

Research and Development Initiatives: Substantial resources are dedicated to research and development, aiming to enhance efficiency, precision, and reliability. By incorporating advanced features like data analytics, wireless connectivity, and artificial intelligence, they deliver improved performance.

Collaborative Efforts: Collaborations with research institutions yield innovative products that leverage cutting-edge technologies. Harnessing research specialists’ expertise fosters product development driven by state-of-the-art insights.

Customer-Centric Approach: Key players engage with customers to understand preferences and needs, leading to tailored and innovative products. Continuous enhancements based on valuable feedback ensure consistent customer satisfaction.

Quality Assurance: A commitment to quality underpins major players’ reputation. Adhering to compliance standards and obtaining certifications instills trust and brand loyalty among customers.

These strategic endeavors perpetuate innovation, enabling key players to maintain their competitive edge while delivering exceptional value to customers.

Key Players Profiled:

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

ABB Ltd

General Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc

Rockwell Automation Inc

Danaher Corporation

Brooks Instrument LLC

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd

Vega Grieshaber KG

WIKA Alexander Wiegand SE & Co. KG

Azbil Corporation

Krohne Messtechnik GmbH

Badger Meter, Inc

Recent Developments in the Global Market:

In 2021, Honeywell International Inc. announced its newly launched product LX+ Distributed Control System to improve security and operate effectively to process plants for small industries.

In 2021, Yokogawa Electric Corporation announced its newly launched product TDLS8100.

In 2021, Schneider Electric SE announced its newly launched product EcoStruxure. It controls industrial automation systems with collaborative engineering.

In 2021, Emerson Electric Co. announced its acquisition of 3D spatial intelligence technology. This acquisition took place to offer digital transformation and autonomous operations.

In 2021, Siemens AG announced its collaboration with Google Cloud. This collaboration took place to develop artificial intelligence solutions to reduce emissions and optimize energy in manufacturing.

Market by Categorization:

By Type:

Control Valve

Temperature

Level

Flow

Pressure

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Agriculture

Petroleum

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East Africa

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

