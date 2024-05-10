FMI Analysis States Global Gas Connectors and Gas Hoses Market Gears Up for USD 35.2 Billion by 2033, Driving a 10.0% CAGR Growth

The global gas connectors and gas hoses market is poised for remarkable expansion, with projections aiming for a substantial valuation of USD 13.5 billion in 2023. This growth trajectory is underpinned by an exceptional Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0% from 2023 to 2033, culminating in an impressive market worth of approximately USD 35.2 billion by 2033.

A primary catalyst driving this extraordinary growth is the burgeoning demand from the healthcare sector. Gas connectors and hoses play vital roles within the healthcare industry, facilitating the secure and efficient delivery of medical gases to patients in hospitals and healthcare facilities. The sustained increase in demand for healthcare services, combined with the indispensable role these components play in patient care, underscores the escalating need for these critical components in the market.

Ready To Dive Into The Data? Request Your Sample Report Here. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17032

Market Expansion Driven by Growing Natural Gas Demand and Thriving Construction Sector:

The surge in demand for natural gas, heralded as a cleaner and more efficient fuel source, stands as a pivotal driver propelling market growth. As businesses and consumers increasingly seek eco-friendly and efficient alternatives to traditional fossil fuels, the demand for natural gas is anticipated to remain on an upward trajectory. Consequently, the market for gas connectors and gas hoses is poised to witness heightened demand, facilitating the transport and distribution of natural gas to residential and commercial spaces.

Furthermore, the flourishing construction industry contributes significantly to the market’s expansion. With escalating investments in infrastructure and population growth, the construction sector is set to continue its upward trajectory. This sustained growth is expected to lead to an increased demand for gas connectors and gas hoses, essential for the installation of gas pipelines, heating systems, and various gas-powered equipment.

Insights from the Market Study:

The global market for gas connectors and gas hoses reached a valuation of approximately $12.3 billion by the conclusion of 2022.

Over the span of 2018 to 2022, market demand showcased an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

Anticipated to command the leading market share, North America is poised to hold a substantial portion, accounting for 34.2%.

The natural gas segment, categorized by gas type, is projected to exhibit a noteworthy CAGR of 9.4%.

In terms of end-users, the commercial segment is poised to emerge as the dominant force, foreseeing a compelling CAGR of 9.2% by 2033.

“The escalating popularity of outdoor living spaces and outdoor kitchens stands as a significant driving force poised to accelerate the Gas Connectors and Gas Hoses market’s expansion,” observes an analyst from FMI.

Competitive Scenario:

Distinguished contenders within the gas connectors and gas hoses market encompass Regency Gas Hoses, Dormont, Parker Hannifin Corporation, T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Tubes International, Grainger, Companion Outdoor, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Continental AG, Swagelok Company, Bromic Plumbing and Gas, Emerson Electric Co., Eaton Corporation plc., Prestige, rrmcia, IBEDA, and Bay Corporation, among others.

Recent Advancements:

In 2021, Parker Hannifin Corporation introduced a new line of gas hoses tailored for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) applications. Crafted from high-performance thermoplastic elastomer material, these hoses boast a substantial burst pressure rating and exhibit a low permeation rate. In 2020, Eaton Corporation plc unveiled a fresh range of gas connectors tailored for residential and commercial usage. These connectors feature a novel seal design that mitigates the risk of gas leaks, available across an array of sizes and materials. In 2020, Emerson Electric Co.: Emerson Electric made headlines by acquiring American Governor Company, a renowned provider of hydro-mechanical and electronic governors for hydroelectric turbines. This strategic acquisition bolsters Emerson’s prowess in the power generation market.

Take The Next Step – Buy Your Premium Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17032

Key Segments Covered:

By Type of Gas:

Natural Gas

Propane

Butane

Others

By Material:

Stainless Steel

Rubber

Thermoplastic

By End User:

Household

Commercial Restaurants Hotels Cafes

Industrial

Medical

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Unlock Tailored Insights – Request Your Custom Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17032

Author:

Ronak Shah (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights) is deeply committed to uncovering actionable insights for consumer and food and beverage players. She brings a unique blend of analysis, industry trends, and consumer behavior to put data into perspective.

What she makes out of data becomes a delight to read. She has authored many opinions, including for publications like Process Industry Informer and Spinal Surgery News, as she understands the market pulse and consumers’ shifting preferences.

She likes to bring experts to a roundtable to weigh the impact of a trend on an industry. Catch up with her discussion on the impact of AI in packaging.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube