Global Electromyography Devices Market Set to Soar, Predicted to Reach USD 1,753 Million at a 6.8% of CAGR

The global electromyography devices market will grow quickly, and by 2033, it is expected to be worth USD 1,753 million. This notable increase from its predicted value of USD 908 million in 2023 is a result of its strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast timeframe.

Electromyography (EMG) devices provide clinicians with crucial insights into the anatomy and physiology of muscles and nerves, making them a useful diagnostic and treatment tool for neuromuscular disorders. These gadgets assist medical practitioners in evaluating nerve transmission, spotting abnormalities, and monitoring the progression of illnesses by detecting the electrical activity generated by muscle contractions.

Technological developments in the field of electromyography are leading to improvements in accessibility, patient comfort, and therapeutic accuracy. Examples of these developments include the creation of wireless, portable, and easily navigable systems. These advancements make it possible for medical professionals to do EMG checks in a variety of locations, which helps with the early detection and treatment of neuromuscular problems.

Rising Demand for Neuromuscular Disorder Diagnosis

The primary cause of this development is the rising incidence of neuromuscular conditions such ALS, myopathy, motor neuron illnesses, myasthenia gravis, and Parkinson’s disease. The market for EMG devices is predicted to grow as less invasive operations become more common in the diagnosis and treatment of various disorders.

There is no denying these illnesses have a substantial worldwide impact. The Global Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that approximately 237,000 people died from motor neuron disease alone in 2017. In a similar vein, the Parkinson’s disorder Foundation states that the disorder affects over 10 million people globally. The market for EMG devices is being driven ahead in large part by the increasing prevalence of neuromuscular illnesses.

Technological Advancements and Portability Drive Innovation

The industry is additionally stimulated by the continuous progress in EMG technology. For example, the introduction of portable EMG devices permits greater simplicity of usage and flexibility. The RS-EMGX EMG system is one example of such innovation; it enables the simultaneous recording of four channels of EMG from a single participant. It is expected that these technological advancements would have a major impact on market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from the Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market:

The United States market leads the North American electromyography devices market in terms of market share in North America. The United States held a leading market share of 35.7% in 2022. The factors attributed to the growth are world-class healthcare systems, higher technological penetration in healthcare systems, higher bandwidth internet, and integration of smart technologies. The North American region held a market share of 38.4% of the global market in 2022.

The German electromyography devices market held a healthy market share of 11.1% in 2022. The market growth is caused by the government’s focus on public health and innovation. The increasing geriatric population is also putting healthcare authorities on their toes to upgrade their systems with the recent versions. The European region accounted for a fair share of 29.2% of the global EMG devices market in 2022.

The Indian market thrives at a healthy CAGR of 7.8% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the country building new multi-specialty hospitals and renovating their healthcare systems.

China’s electromyography market thrives at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2033.

Based on modality, the standalone devices lead the segment as it held a market share of 71.1% in 2022.

Based on end-user type, the hospital segment aces the category as it held a market share of 42.1% in 2022.

Market Competition:

Compumedics Limited, Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Covidien Limited, Electrical Geodesics Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden America Inc., NeuroWave Systems Inc., and Noraxon U.S.A.; Inc. are key participants in the worldwide electromyography devices market.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Cadwell acquired Sleepmate Sleep Diagnostic Sensors from Ambu A/S. Cadwell is a pioneer in neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring solutions.

In July 2020, Magtism, the global leader in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), announced an agreement to acquire the product portfolio of Electrical Geodesics Inc. from Royal Philips. Magtism acquired EGI hardware, sensor net assets, and software and handle global sales.

Nihon Kohden America Inc. has introduced its EMG/NCV/EP measuring desktop system with a six or twelve-channel amplifier and up to two electrical stimulators.

Key Players:

Compumedics Limited

Cadwell Laboratories Inc.

Covidien Limited

Electrical Geodesics Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

Nihon Kohden America Inc.

NeuroWave Systems Inc.

Noraxon U.S.A. Inc.

Key Segments Covered:

By Modality:

Portable

Standalone

By End User:

Clinics

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Homecare Centers

By Region:

North America United States Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany United Kingdom France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

The Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Israel South Africa Middle East and Africa (MEA)



