Global Proteinase K Industry Expected to Reach US$43.9 Million by 2033, Driven by Growing Demand in Scientific Research

The Global Proteinase K Industry is poised for steady growth over the next decade, according to market projections. A recent analysis forecasts the market to reach a valuation of US$43.9 million by 2033. This translates to a consistent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% anticipated from 2023 to 2033. The market’s current value sits at an estimated US$27.5 million in 2023, underlining the increasing importance of proteinase K across various scientific applications.

A plethora of factors are expected to impact the growth of the Global Proteinase K Industry. A significant rise in research and development activities, lesser production costs, broader application of Proteinase K, and good product stability and specificity of Proteinase K will give a massive push to the revenue growth of the Global Proteinase K Industry by the end of the forecast period. A steady rise of chronic diseases and better government-backed investment channels to fund advanced research and development are expected to boost the expansion of the Global Proteinase K Industry throughout the assessment. An increasing number of research activities, soaring expenditure on personal healthcare, and increasing adoption of gene therapy have been significantly high in the U.S. market in recent years, making North America the most lucrative regional market for Proteinase K.

Global Proteinase K Industry: Segmental Forecast

By form, the lyophilized powder form segment is anticipated to account for a higher revenue share in the global Proteinase K as compared to the liquid form segment. Lyophilized powder from the segment is expected to reach a market value of US$ 19.2 Mn by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The growth in lyophilized powder form can be attributed to the increasing advantages of powder form over liquid form in the case of storage and preservation of samples.

by 2026, reflecting a over the forecast period. By end user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to project higher demand for Proteinase K as compared to other end-user segments such as academic institutes and diagnostics laboratories. The strong growth in biotechnology companies can be attributed to an increasing use of Proteinase K in research and development and new drug discovery. The cost-effectiveness of Proteinase K over other reagents is the key factor responsible for its increasing use in biotechnology companies. The biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period.

Global Proteinase K Industry Regional Market Projections

Demand for research in academics and funding facilities provided by the U.S. government to support gene therapy and other activities for drug development is anticipated to boost the North American Proteinase K market. Followed by North America, Western Europe, and APEJ are the most lucrative regions in the global Proteinase K market and are anticipated to grow by 5.7% and 6.1% respectively over the forecast period. Increasing demand for drug development, rising hereditary diseases due to changing lifestyles, and growing disposable income are some of the factors expected to contribute to the growth of the Global Proteinase K Industry.

Global Proteinase K Industry: Vendor Insights

Top companies profiled in the Global Proteinase K Industry report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen N.V., Worthington Biochemical Corporation, Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd, Promega Corporation, Bioline and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG among others. Leading market players are adopting different strategies such as product launches and acquisitions to maintain their market share. For instance, in November 2015, Merck KGaA acquired Sigma-Aldrich to strengthen and expand its consumable and reagent portfolio.

Global Proteinase K Industry Segmentation Form

Lyophilized Powder Form

Liquid Form

Application

Isolation and purification of genomic DNA & RNA

In Situ Hybridization

Mitochondria isolation

Enzyme Removal

