Global Multiflex Tubes Market to Reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Demand in Personal Care and Cosmetics Industries

The global multiflex tubes market is poised for substantial growth, with sales projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 900 million through 2032. The market is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 6% to 7% during the assessment period 2022 to 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion by the end of 2032.

Leading Opportunities Driving Sales

The adoption of multiflex tubes is witnessing swift growth across various industries due to their impermeable surface barrier properties against moisture, UV lights, and tamper-proof storage for liquids, gels, and pastes. The increasing demand for products such as toothpaste, shaving gels, face creams, and sunscreens, driven by rising consumer spending on personal hygiene and facial aesthetics, is accelerating the demand for multiflex tubes in the global market. Key manufacturers are also focusing on providing customized multiflex tubes with glossy or matte surface finishes and 3D printing, further facilitating market growth.

Major Challenges

Despite the benefits of multiflex tubes, the availability of alternative packaging solutions such as collapsible aluminum tubes and stringent regulations concerning the use of plastics in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are expected to hamper market demand, particularly in the plastics segment.

Multiple Factors Fueling Multiflex Tube Popularity:

  • Superior Protection: Multiflex tubes offer exceptional barrier properties against moisture, ultraviolet (UV) light, and tampering, making them ideal for packaging liquids, gels, and pastes like toothpaste, shaving gels, creams, lotions, and more.
  • Rising Consumer Spending: The increasing demand for personal hygiene and cosmetic products, driven by growing consumer spending, is directly boosting the multiflex tubes market.
  • Customization Options: Manufacturers are catering to diverse end-user needs by providing multiflex tubes with various finishes (glossy, matte) and even 3D printing capabilities.

Challenges and Considerations:

  • Alternative Packaging Solutions: The availability of substitute packaging options like collapsible aluminum tubes could pose a competitive challenge.
  • Plastic Regulations: Stringent regulations on plastic use in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific might restrain the growth of the plastic segment of the multiflex tubes market.

Regional Market Leaders:

  • North America: With its focus on innovative packaging solutions across various industries, North America is expected to witness rapid growth. Mergers and acquisitions, like the 2019 purchase of Essel Propack Ltd. by Blackstone Group, further indicate the region’s commitment to this market.
  • Europe: Europe is projected to hold a significant market share due to the growing use of multiflex tubes and the emphasis on environmental sustainability. New eco-friendly product launches, such as Albea S.A.’s Greenleaf tube, are a testament to this trend.

Overall, the multiflex tubes market presents a promising outlook. The demand for these versatile and protective packaging solutions is expected to rise, driven by the growth of the personal care and cosmetics industries, coupled with a growing focus on customization and sustainability.

Key Players:

  • Linhardt GmbH & Co. KG
  • TUBAPACK, a.s.
  • Blackstone Group
  • Essel Propack Limited
  • LAGEENTUBES
  • ALLTUBE
  • SelectPackaging Limited
  • Auber Packaging Co., Ltd.
  • Adelphi Healthcare Packaging
  • InterPac International LLC.

Key Segmentation: 

By Material:

  • Aluminium
  • Plastic
  • Ethylene Inyl Alcohol (EVOH)
  • Vacuum Metalized PET (VMPET)

By Product Type:

  • Paperflex Tubes
  • Metflex Tubes
  • Metflex Light Tubes

By Closure Type:

  • Cones
  • Stand Up Caps
  • Nozzle Caps
  • Fez Caps
  • Flip Top Caps
  • Bubble Tube

By Capacity:

  • Up to 10ml
  • 11ml to 50ml
  • 51ml to 100ml
  • 101ml to 200ml
  • 200ml above

By End Use:

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Personal Care
  • Chemicals
  • Food
  • Industrial
  • Homecare
  • Consumer Goods
  • Others

