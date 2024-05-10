Global Steel Containers Market Expected to Reach US$ 155.12 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand in Food and Beverage Industry

The global steel containers market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a substantial increase in market size and value. According to market research conducted by FMI Analysts, the global steel containers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 115.43 Billion in 2022 and is projected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.0% from 2022 to 2032, reaching US$ 155.12 Billion by 2032.

Durability and Versatility of Steel Containers:

Steel containers offer a robust and secure storage solution for various products, including food, beverages, and chemicals. Their inherent strength, corrosion resistance, and airtight closures prevent contamination and ensure product integrity.

Available in a wide range of sizes and shapes (jars, cans, canisters, drums, kegs, IBCs), steel containers cater to diverse needs across the food & beverage, chemical, and household sectors.

Growing Demand in Key Industries:

The food industry’s rising demand for reliable storage and transportation solutions for food items like pulses, nuts, cookies, and beverages is propelling the steel containers market. Cans, bottles, and kegs are prime examples of this trend.

The chemical industry utilizes steel containers as reactors due to their excellent particle isolation, inert nature, and ability to maintain the properties of chemical products.

The increasing use of steel containers for household purposes is another factor contributing to market growth.

Regional Market Leaders:

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan): This region is expected to witness significant growth due to emerging economies, rising disposable incomes, and rapid expansion in the food, beverage, and chemical industries. China is expected to maintain its leadership position, while ASEAN countries and India are poised for notable growth.

North America: The continuous expansion of end-use industries, particularly in the USA and Canada, is expected to drive the steel containers market in this region.

Western Europe: The high growth rate of the chemical, food, and beverage industries in Western Europe, coupled with the demand for efficient steel containers for storage and shipping, is anticipated to fuel market growth.

Meeting Customer Needs:

Steel container manufacturers are catering to diverse customer needs by offering:

Specialized containers: Designs tailored to specific applications with unique sizes and functionalities.

Customizable finishes: Options for smooth finishes that enhance user experience.

Sustainability:

The high recyclability of steel containers is an added advantage, making them an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.

Overall, the steel containers market presents a promising outlook. The combination of durability, versatility, and growing demand across various industries positions steel containers for continued market expansion.

Key Players

Supermonte Group Italy, Inc.

SCHÄFER Container Systems

Unique Steel

Eagle Stainless

Ability Fabricators Inc.

Eco Imprints, Inc.

Müller GmbH

Thielmann – The Container Company

La Nuova Sansone S.r.l.

WADA STAINLESS INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.

Key Segments Profiled in the Steel Containers Market

By Product Type:

Jars

Cans

Canister

Bottles

Drums

kegs

IBC’s

By Capacity Type:

Less than 2 liter

2 – 10 liter

10 – 20 liter

20- 50 liter

50 – 100 liter

More than 100 liter

By End User:

Food

Dairy products

Honey

Grains

Sugar

Tea & Coffee

Others

Beverage

Alcoholic Beverages

Beers

Spirits

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Household

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

(APEJ)

Middle East and Africa

