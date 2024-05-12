Threats Related to Biotin Deficiency Propel the Demand for Biotin Supplements Market is expected to reach US$ 8,331.0 million by 2033

The global biotin supplement market is projected to be the size of US$ 3,696.0 million in 2023. In 2022, the market size was recorded at around US$ 3,432.3 million. Over the forecast period, the market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.5%. By the end of the forecast period, the value of the market is expected to have soared to US$ 8,331.0 million.

Pregnant women, diabetics, and fatigue are prone to biotin deficiency. Dietary supplements are becoming more common among the diets of consumers. The acceptance of nutritional supplements is also aiding the biotin supplements market.

Get Access to Sample Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10452

Growing health trends and awareness are turning people’s attention to health supplements. For specific working populations, the daily food intake lacks some particular vitamins. Therefore, biotin supplements are preferred by consumers who lack vitamin B and suffer from issues like hair loss, nausea, and cracks appearing in the skin.

“As the schedules of working professionals get increasingly packed, less time is devoted to dietary planning. The eating patterns of working professionals are often irregular. Thus, the working population may be bereft of necessary vitamins. Manufacturers in the biotin supplement market can target consumers who are working professionals with inadequate vitamin intake,” says an analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways from the Biotin Supplement Market:

The biotin supplement market is predicted to grow and be valued at US$ 8,331.0 million in 2033.

Drinks/beverages are the preferred form through which consumers take biotin supplements. In 2023, drinks/beverages are predicted to account for 18.2% of the market share by product type.

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets are the most common sales channel for biotin supplements. In 2023, the supermarket/hypermarket sales channel is expected to account for 13.9% of the market share.

The United States is a lucrative region for the biotin supplement market. In 2023, the United States is forecasted to contribute 23.9% of the market share.

China is a fast-growing country in the biotin supplement market. In 2023, the Chinese market is expected to contribute 7.9% of the market share.

Japan is another country with potential for the biotin supplement market. In 2023, the country is expected to make up 7.0% of the market share.

Request Customization of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10452

Competition Analysis of the Biotin Supplement Market:

Companies in the biotin supplement market are relying on marketing to increase the reach of their product. Pharmaceutical giants dominate the market; however, local players with plant-based supplements are gaining traction. Some prominent companies in the market include Sports Research, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Pure Research Products, LLC, Zhou Nutrition, Natrol LLC, and Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Recent Developments in the Biotin Supplement Market:

In October 2023, Jayant Specialities launched a gummy product infused with vitamins, including biotin. The Indian company had previously been known for masks and hand sanitizers.

In September 2023, American enterprise Earth’s Splendor donated biotin supplements to charity. The brand hoped to counter biotin deficiency in their local area by distributing biotin supplements for free.

In March 2023, Pet Honesty launched the products Probiotics Gut + Immune Health and Skin and Coat Health. The supplements contain biotin and are meant for cats.

Key Companies in the Biotin Supplement Market:

Sports Research

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Pure Research Products

LLC, Zhou Nutrition

Natrol LLC

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

LifeGarden Naturals

NOW Foods

Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Doctors Best

Zenwise Health

SBR NUTRITION

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Capsules

Tablets

Gels

Beverages/Drinks

Gummies

Powders

By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Store

E-commerce

Pharmacies

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Get a Purchase on the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/10452

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube