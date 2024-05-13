Stem Cells Industry: Opportunities and Challenges in the Coming Years

Stem Cells Industry | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s Stem Cells Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, and macro-environmental analysis studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research. The following data points will be included in the final product offering in five reports and one sector report overview.

The stem cells industry data book is a combination of the market data from five reports namely, the stem cells market, human embryonic stem cells market, induced pluripotent stem cells production market, mesenchymal stem cells market, and cancer stem cells market. The stem cells market was valued at USD 13.26 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030. The induced pluripotent stem cells production market was valued at USD 1.36 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2023-2030. The human embryonic stem cells market was valued at USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 10.6% during 2023-2030. The mesenchymal stem cells market was valued at USD 3.02 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2023-2030. Cancer stem cells market was valued at USD 2.59 Billion in 2022 with a CAGR of 12.1% during 2023-2030.

The stem cell market is anticipated to be driven primarily by the expanding development of precision medicine, growth in the number of cell therapy production facilities, and expansion in the number of clinical trials. Recent developments in tissue engineering and stem cell therapy have the potential to attract attention for the treatment of a number of chronic diseases. Additionally, increasing research activities into the synthesis, storage, and characterization of stem cells as well as rising demand for stem cell banking are anticipated to support the market’s revenue growth.

Stem Cells Market Insights

The global stem cells market size was valued at USD 14.80 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.43% from 2024 to 2030. The growing development of precision medicine, increase in the number of cell therapy production facilities and rising number of clinical trials are expected to be major driving factors of the market. Recent advances in the stem cells therapeutics and the tissue engineering hold the potential to draw the attention for treatment of several diseases. Furthermore, increasing demand for stem cells banking and rise in research activities pertaining to stem cells production, storage, and characterization are also expected to fuel the revenue growth for the market. Technological improvements in the parent and ancillary market for stem cells usage are some of the other factors that reinforce the expected growth in demand for stem cells over the forecast period.

Human Embryonic Stem Cells Market Insights

The global Human Embryonic Stem Cells market size was valued at USD 494.7 million in 2015. These are the pluripotent cells that possess the ability to get differentiated into all germ layers. Rising demand owing to the increasing incidence of genetic disorders is anticipated to boost growth.

Research carried out in order to utilize them for disease eradication is expected to support projected growth. Controlled differentiation that can be achieved in tissue committed cells through the co-culturing with basic fibroblast growth factor is expected to induce growth.Active involvement of the organizations for developing alternative ways of production of hESCs is anticipated to drive progress. For instance, Science University and Oregon Health are engaged in developing blastocyst staged embryos of around 150 cells in order to provide hESC source.

Active involvement of the organizations for developing alternative ways of production of hESCs is anticipated to drive progress. For instance, Science University and Oregon Health are engaged in developing blastocyst staged embryos of around 150 cells in order to provide hESC source.

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Market Insights

The global induced pluripotent stem cells market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.61% from 2023 to 2030. The market for induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) is driven by the increased use of stem cell therapies, a growing biotechnology industry with better investment opportunities, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. The wide range of clinical applications of induced pluripotent stem cells and new technological developments of iPSCs are additional drivers that are projected to fuel the expansion of the global market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed huge hurdles to the healthcare sector. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all outpatient procedures were delayed or restricted to minimize the risk of transmission of the virus, as most chronic therapies were deemed non-urgent. Several scientific projects were halted during the COVID-19 timeframe. During the outbreak, however, research on the SARS-CoV-2 infection accelerated dramatically. A study titled “iPS cell-based disease modeling & prospective immune-based therapy for COVID-19,” published in the journal Cytotherapy in March 2022, investigated the modeling of SARS-CoV-2 infection in humans to aid drug screening and discovery.

Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market Insights

The global mesenchymal stem cells market size was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2023 to 2030. An increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders coupled with rising implication of stem cells in management of these chronic conditions are anticipated to drive global mesenchymal stem cell market. In addition, increasing popularity of regenerative medicine and surge in R&D activities by biopharmaceutical companies to develop novel therapies by using mesenchymal stem cells is another factor propelling market growth forward.

The versatility of MSCs has boosted their use in therapeutic settings. Apart from the use of MSCs in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, scientists are exploring their potential in treatment of various diseases, including cancer. Several clinical trials and studies are being conducted to test the efficacy and safety of MSCs in diseases such as graft versus host disease, cerebral palsy, systemic lupus erythematous, type1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. For instance, Mayo clinic researchers are investigating novel therapies for the management of discogenic LBP. These therapies comprise biologic agents like PRP and mesenchymal stem cells.

Cancer Stem Cells Market Insights

The global cancer stem cells market size was valued at USD 1.24 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.09% over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer, increased R&D activities, and adoption of stem cells are some of the major factors driving the market. Currently, oncology therapeutics has entered a new era with conventional therapies such as radiotherapy, chemotherapy, & surgeries on one side and stem cell therapies on another side.

Over the past few years, stem cells have been successfully utilized in immuno-reconstitution and for blood replenishment after tumor development or treatment. Furthermore, these cells have gained significant attention among healthcare entities for their employment as tools for delivering anti-cancer agents and tissue regeneration. A considerable number of entities have reported positive outcomes of using this mode of tumor treatment. While this therapy is receiving huge success in clinical oncology, a substantial number of published studies have mentioned cancer as a “Cancer Stem Cell (CSC) disorder”. Due to the introduction of this novel concept, an enormous potential for anti-CSC therapeutics has been created.

Competitive Landscape

Competitive rivalry in the stem cell industry is high due to the presence of a large number of both well-established players and small- to mid-sized companies as well as CROs in the market space. Some of the major players are STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., CellGenix GmbH, Angel Biotechnology, PromoCell GmbH, Kite Pharma, Lonza, Cellartis AB, Celgene Corporation, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Genea Biocells, Waisman Biomanufacturing, Bioheart Inc., Tigenix, Caladrius Biosciences, Gamida Cell, and many more.

