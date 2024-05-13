Understanding the Impact of Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Drivers on Market Growth

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book – Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The global Wi-Fi Chipset Industry is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) chipset industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts (2019-2030), key players competitive benchmarking analysis, government regulatory data, macro-environmental analysis, and technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Wi-Fi 6 Market Insights

The global Wireless Fidelity 6 market generated over USD 9.90 billion revenue in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecast period to reach USD 24.10 billion by 2030. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing demand for high-performance network connectivity that can allow multiple users to access the network simultaneously at a consistent bandwidth capacity.

The Wireless Fidelity 6 market is expected to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period owing to the growing need for high bandwidth to mitigate network congestion due to heavy network load. Moreover, the growth is further influenced by the rapidly growing demand for modern devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and routers with the supporting capability of new wireless frequency bands such as 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz. Additionally, offering Basic Service Set (BSS) colouring features in WiFi 6 technology allows users to improve network reliability in a dense ecosystem by enabling frames from the neighbour’s network. These frames help to minimize interference from other networks and boost the network speed. As a result, these chips are expected to witness increased demand across residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Wi-Fi 6E Market Insights

The global Wi-Fi 6E chipset market size was valued at USD USD 2.37 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.0% from 2022 to 2030. The rising need for improved network low latency and bandwidth communications across companies is expected to drive the market over the projected period. The greatly increased data traffic has driven the need for enhanced network connectivity across numerous industries, including corporate and industrial. Thus, over the coming years, it is projected that the installation of Wi-Fi 6E devices will expand, as will the demand for their chipsets. Several companies across the globe are focusing on developing Wi-Fi 6E modules to power the upcoming laptops and PCs.

Increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity among consumers has led to higher adoption of Wi-Fi 6E chipset devices. With the growing adoption of advanced technologies, such as 4K/8K video streaming, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and cloud-based gaming, there is a significant need for high-speed and low-latency wireless connectivity. The Wi-Fi 6E technology offers faster data transfer rates and lower latency, making it an ideal solution for these applications. The adoption of smart home and smart city technologies is increasing rapidly, with consumers and governments recognizing these solutions’ benefits.

Wi-Fi Chipset Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Market players are primarily focusing on developing new products in the market in order to cater to a large number of customers’ needs and requirements.

Key players operating in the Wi-Fi Chipset Industry are:

Broadcom Inc

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ON Semiconductor Connectivity Solutions, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Celeno

