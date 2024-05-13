Healthcare Analytics Market Surges: Global Sales Reach US$29.1 Billion in 2021, Projected CAGR of 29.2% till 2032

According to a new analytical report by Future Industry Insights, by 2022, the global healthcare analytics market is expected to produce US$29.1 billion in sales. The industry is projected to grow at a pace of 29.2% between 2022 and 2032, indicating a considerable expansion.

The software industry is expected to enjoy the highest revenue growth between 2022 and 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 33%. Because of the usage of user-based analytics, which may foresee market trends via analysis of prescriptive and predictive solutions, the sector is expected to have considerable revenue growth in the future.

To gather data and promote patient engagement in their treatment, social media and the internet are drastically altering the healthcare industry.

The industry that offers products and services for analyzing and interpreting healthcare data in order to enhance patient satisfaction, lower costs, and improve clinical results is known as the “Healthcare Analytics Market.” The process of gathering, arranging, and analyzing healthcare data in order to gain knowledge about patient care and operational effectiveness is known as healthcare analytics.

The demand for data-driven healthcare decision-making is rising, and the amount of healthcare data generated by electronic health records (EHRs), medical devices, and other sources is increasing. Healthcare providers can cut costs, enhance operational efficiency, and pinpoint patient care improvement opportunities with the use of analytics technologies.

Competitive Analysis

Players in the market are constantly developing improved analytical solutions as well as extending their product offerings. To help healthcare organizations implement data analysis solutions, combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and preserve competitive advantage in the market, the companies are focused on their alliances, technology collaborations, and product launch strategies.

Some of the recent developments of key Healthcare Analytics providers are as follows:

In April 2021, Cerner announced the acquisition of Kantar Health. With this acquisition, Cerner plans to bind data to improve the safety and efficacy of clinical research in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. This acquisition is also expected to add to its service offering.

In January 2021, Optum and Change Healthcare a healthcare technology provider announced their collaboration. Under this partnership, Change Healthcare would join Optum Insight in delivering software and data analytics, technology-based services, research, and revenue cycle management offerings to strengthen Optum’s healthcare analytics portfolio.

The Healthcare Analytics Market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of EHRs and other digital health technologies, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the need for greater efficiency in healthcare delivery.

However, the market faces challenges such as the need for interoperability among different healthcare data systems and the need for skilled data analysts and data scientists to effectively interpret and analyze healthcare data. To address these challenges, companies are investing in advanced analytics and artificial intelligence technologies to improve data processing and interpretation, and collaborating with industry partners to promote data interoperability standards.

Market Segments Covered in Healthcare Analytics Market Analysis

By Component:

Software

Services

Hardware

By Delivery Mode:

Web Hosted

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Type:

Descriptive Analysis

Predictive Analysis

Prescriptive Analysis

By Application:

Clinical

Financial

Operational & Administrative

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

