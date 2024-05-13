Global Abdominal Closure Systems Market Set for Impressive Growth is forecasted to reach over USD 293.72 Million by 2032

The global abdominal closure systems market is poised for substantial expansion, driven by a surge in laparoscopic procedures and a rising number of trauma cases, as outlined in a comprehensive report by Future Market Insights (FMI). The market, which was valued at USD 125.97 million in 2022, is anticipated to reach USD 293.72 million by 2032, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8%.

The report underscores the escalating demand for effective solutions in abdominal trauma management. With the growing prevalence of abdominal compartment syndrome—a condition characterized by increased pressure within the abdomen leading to disruptions in patient homeostasis and potential damage to internal organs—abdominal closure systems are emerging as pivotal tools in addressing this complication. Moreover, the burgeoning number of laparoscopic surgeries and trauma cases further propels the market forward.

Novel Systems Offer Promising Advancements:

The report explores the limitations of traditional open abdomen management techniques like damage control laparotomy and decompressive laparotomy. These procedures, while lifesaving, can leave patients with open abdominal cavities.

However, the future appears bright with the introduction of innovative solutions like the ABRA system by Canica. This FDA-approved system utilizes a progressive tension system to manage open abdomens, aiming for primary closure restoration through dynamic reduction of abdominal wall defects.

Synergy with Minimally Invasive Techniques Drives Market Growth:

The growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries like laparoscopy is another key factor propelling the market. Abdominal closure systems are increasingly employed to address trocar and port site closures following laparoscopic procedures. Technologies like neoClose offer superior outcomes compared to conventional closure methods, further fueling market expansion.

Leading Players and Future Outlook:

FMI’s report identifies Teleflex and Medtronic as frontrunners in the abdominal closure systems market. The report also emphasizes the growing adoption of self-anchoring systems for trocar sites, eliminating the need for retrievers or graspers.

With its comprehensive analysis and expert insights, FMI’s report, titled “Abdominal Closure Systems Market,” provides a valuable roadmap for stakeholders in this dynamic market. The report’s 360-degree view, encompassing primary, secondary, and tertiary research methodologies, empowers informed decision-making for future growth.

Key Takeaways from Abdominal Closure Systems Market:

North America and Europe are at the matured stage of abdominal closure systems market. This could be attributed to rising adoption of advanced technology with respect to healthcare spending.

Coming to the Asia-Pacific, countries like India and China are witnessing rise in the number of cases pertaining to trauma along with increasing frequency of laparoscopic surgeries.

Competitive Systems:

Baxter International is shelling out a large chunk of money regarding research in this field; so as to obtain a competitive edge.

Medtronic has its absorbable sutures, nonabsorbable sutures, and V-Loc Wound Closure Device – barbed sutures.

What does the Report say?

The report is categorized based on product type (laparoscopic abdominal closure devices and traction system), by indication (trauma surgery, laparoscopy, and transplantation surgery), and by end-use (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and trauma & emergency centers).

With devices like dynamic tissue systems and ABRA abdominal doing the rounds, the global abdominal closure systems market is expected to go great guns in the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled:

ACell Inc.

neoSurgical

Teleflex Incorporated

Medtronic

Key Segments Profiled in the Abdominal Closure Systems Market Survey:

By Product Type:

Laparoscopic Abdominal Closure Devices

Traction System

By Indication:

Trauma surgery

Laparoscopy

Transplantation Surgery

By End Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Trauma & Emergency Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan

China

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

