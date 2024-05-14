CRM Innovations: Shaping the Future of Customer Relationship Management 2023-2030

Customer Relationship Management Industry | Forecast 2030

Customer relationship management solutions are gaining widespread popularity in diverse industries. As businesses become more customer-centric, the CRM market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Ongoing trends such as hyper-personalization of customer service, use of AI and automation, and various customer value models are the key attributes propelling the growth of the segment.

Moreover, implementing robust social media customer service can help reduce costs, increase response times, improve customer satisfaction, and increase the adoption of CRM platforms across industries. The adoption of CRM software is currently gaining traction in various industries owing to the changing nature of the software in terms of functionalities and features. CRM suites also enable enterprises to gauge business performance and track the sales trajectory, which is turning out to be a lucrative feature for businesses. Salesforce.com’s rapid growth in recent years indicates that cross-sales to existing customers with an installed base for add-ons and upgrades are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Customer Experience Management Market Insights

The global customer experience management market size was valued at USD 12.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% from 2023 to 2030. Customer experience management, often called CEM or CXM. The customer experience management software offers businesses a variety of features such as customer feedback management, customer journey mapping, customer analytics and personalized marketing. With customer experience management solutions, companies can better understand their customers, improve the quality of their products and services, and build long-term relationships with customers.

The market growth can be attributed to the mounting importance of understanding customer behavior and their preferences, which drives various brands and organizations to implement customer experience strategies, such as regularly communicating and engaging with customers, developing a long-term programme, and utilizing automation, to provide the best service performance to customers in real-time. The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to influence businesses significantly, suppressing profitability, stifling innovation, and drying up cash flows and financial reserves. The increasing use of digital technology tools is likely to set the pace for digital transformation and digital optimization in both existing and new businesses. These developments are expected to increase the use of cloud technology and work collaboration tools, thereby assisting customer experience management industry growth.

Customer Self-service Software Market Insights

The global customer self-service software market size was valued at USD 7.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1% from 2020 to 2027. The strong emphasis organizations are putting on delivering instant information as part of the efforts to increase productivity and operating efficiency is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The eminent need to develop better relationships with customers and enhance the level of customer experience to retain the existing customers and attract new ones is also expected to contribute to the growth. The growing demand from customers for efficient services through multiple touchpoints, such as smartphones and the internet, is particularly expected to prompt enterprises to adopt self-service portals.

Digital Experience Platform Market Insights

The global digital experience platform market size was valued at USD 11.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030. The continued integration of the latest technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Machine Learning (ML), into digital experience platform (DXP) solutions, is expected to play a niche role in driving the growth of the DXP market during the forecast period. Digital transformation has gained significant traction in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several businesses are adopting DXP solutions to ensure business coherence and process optimization. Looking forward, DXP solutions would help teams in learning to collaborate, thereby opening new opportunities for the growth of the digital experience platform market over the forecast period.

Sales Force Automation Software Market Insights

The global sales force automation software market was valued at USD 9.25 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2023 to 2030. The rapidly evolving business landscape, utilizing innovative technologies, has become a strategic requirement for firms seeking to continue being competitive and relevant. The expansion of the market can be attributed to a combination of factors such as data-driven decision-making, adoption of remote work patterns, and reduced operational cost that collectively promotes its adoption, resulting in greater operational efficiency, improved customer interactions, and competitive advantage.

Sales Training Software Market Insights

The global sales training software market size was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0% from 2022 to 2030. The industry growth can be attributed to the rising corporate competition and changing business needs. Small- & Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) & large-scale companies are regularly investing in the training of their sales and other teams. Furthermore, the rising adoption of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software, which provides sales enablement tools to facilitate efficient collaboration with other sales representatives, is creating robust growth opportunities. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the industry in the first three quarters of 2020.

Marketing Automation Market Insights

The global marketing automation market size was valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2019 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. Owing to the digitalization of industries, rising internet penetration, and the use of mobile devices, the demand for automating marketing solutions has been increasing rapidly. Increasing demand for personalized advertising, retention of users for business growth, and the need for informed advertising strategy are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth. Moreover, the rise in the adoption of IoT devices, an increase in big data, and data analytics solutions, and demand for business automation, and insights will propel the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with the presence of major Adobe Inc., IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Sitecore among others. These companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact.

