Composite Insulators Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.4% CAGR by 2033

Posted on 2024-05-14

The global Composite Insulators Market witnessed significant growth, with its size surpassing USD 2,975.7 million in 2018. Following a steady increase, demand for composite insulators expanded by 4.1% in 2022, projecting a market value of USD 3,433.3 million in 2023.

Anticipating continuous growth, the worldwide demand for composite insulators is forecasted to demonstrate a robust 6.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the evaluation period spanning from 2023 to 2033. By the culmination of 2033, this trend is expected to culminate in a substantial market size of USD 6,413.1 million.

Opportunities 

The composite insulator market presents a wealth of opportunities for various stakeholders:

  • Manufacturers: Develop next-generation composite insulators with improved performance characteristics, extended lifespans, and cost-effective designs.
  • Utilities: Invest in upgrading aging grid infrastructure with composite insulators to enhance transmission efficiency, reliability, and safety.
  • Research Institutions: Collaborate with manufacturers to develop advanced composite materials and innovative insulator designs for future applications.
  • Testing and Certification Bodies: Play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and compliance of composite insulators with industry standards.
  • Consulting Firms: Offer expertise in selecting, implementing, and maintaining composite insulator systems for utility companies.

Key Takeaways:

  • The composite insulators market is anticipated to capture a valuation of USD 3.7 billion with a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033.
  • The United States is anticipated to secure a share of 15.1% in the global market by 2033.
  • Germany is significantly growing the global market by registering a share of 4.8% during the forecast period.
  • Historically, the market registered a valuation of USD 2 billion in 2022.
  • In the historic period, the market captured a share of 3.9% between 2018 and 2022.

Other Prominent Players in the Market are:

  • Siemens AG
  • Seves Group
  • Hubbell Incorporated
  • General Electric Company
  • Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd
  • Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
  • TE Connectivity Ltd
  • Alstom SA
  • ABB Ltd
  • Lapp Insulators GmbH

Recent Developments in the Global Composite Insulators Market are:

  • In 2021, Lapp Insulators announced its new project in Brazil. The company supplies composite insulators for 100km transmission construction in the country.
  • In 2020, General Electric announced its newly launched highly voltage disconnection switch. It is made to use as a composite insulator.
  • In 2021, TE Connectivity announced to launch its new composite insulators for railways. The insulators are long-lasting, high-performance, reliable, and reduce carbon footprints.
  • In 2021, Siemens Energy launched its new composite insulator with a high voltage. These insulators are designed for high weather conditions such as heavy ice loads.
  • In 2021, General Electric launched its new composite insulators that reduce electric risk, track electricity and improve reliability.

