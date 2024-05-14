Automated Material Handling Systems Market Anticipated 9.2% CAGR by 2033

The global automated material handling systems market is expected to be valued at USD 34 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the valuation is expected to cross USD 81.8 billion.

The automated material handling systems are an important component of the E-Commerce market. The material handling systems assist in transportation and handling the load. Based on the market research, the E-Commerce market was valued at USD 21 trillion in 2022, and is expected to grow at 19%. These figures present a huge opportunity in front of the market.

The manufacturers are also making use of the latest technology in order to upgrade the existing systems. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the system is expected to surge the efficiency. Moreover, application of robots is expected to increase the output going further.

The usage of material handling systems also ensures that there are low levels of contamination. This helps the organization comply with the different standards set by the regulatory authorities.

However, high cost of the equipment, availability of affordable alternatives is expected to plague the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

Robots

ASRS

Conveyors & Sortation Systems

Cranes

WMS

AGV

By System Type:

Unit Load

Bulk Load

By Vertical:

Automotive

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Healthcare

3PL

Semiconductors & Electronics

Aviation

E-Commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the automated material handling systems market are investing heavily in mergers and acquisitions. The motive is to increase the market share and be the market leader. The idea is also to form strategic collaborations with players from other niches in order to make use of their resources.

The manufacturers are also bringing in leaders with diverse experience who have been serving the market for decades. With a view to controlling carbon emissions, the key players are also adopting strategies to achieve sustainable goals.

Significant Developments in the Market: