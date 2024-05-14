Automated Material Handling Systems Market Anticipated 9.2% CAGR by 2033

The global automated material handling systems market is expected to be valued at USD 34 billion in 2023. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% between 2023 and 2033. By 2033, the valuation is expected to cross USD 81.8 billion.

The automated material handling systems are an important component of the E-Commerce market. The material handling systems assist in transportation and handling the load. Based on the market research, the E-Commerce market was valued at USD 21 trillion in 2022, and is expected to grow at 19%. These figures present a huge opportunity in front of the market.

The manufacturers are also making use of the latest technology in order to upgrade the existing systems. The introduction of Artificial Intelligence in the system is expected to surge the efficiency. Moreover, application of robots is expected to increase the output going further.

The usage of material handling systems also ensures that there are low levels of contamination. This helps the organization comply with the different standards set by the regulatory authorities.

However, high cost of the equipment, availability of affordable alternatives is expected to plague the market growth.

Market Segmentation

By Product:

  • Robots
  • ASRS
  • Conveyors & Sortation Systems
  • Cranes
  • WMS
  • AGV

By System Type:

  • Unit Load
  • Bulk Load

By Vertical:

  • Automotive
  • Metals & Heavy Machinery
  • Food & Beverages
  • Chemicals
  • Healthcare
  • 3PL
  • Semiconductors & Electronics
  • Aviation
  • E-Commerce
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Middle East and Africa
  • Europe
Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the automated material handling systems market are investing heavily in mergers and acquisitions. The motive is to increase the market share and be the market leader. The idea is also to form strategic collaborations with players from other niches in order to make use of their resources.

The manufacturers are also bringing in leaders with diverse experience who have been serving the market for decades. With a view to controlling carbon emissions, the key players are also adopting strategies to achieve sustainable goals.

Significant Developments in the Market:

  • In May 2022, Daifuku was recognized as the number 1 supplier by modern materials handling.
  • In January 2023, Kion Group decided to develop and produce its own fuel cell systems for industrial trucks.

