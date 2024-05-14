Global Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market for Spectacular Growth, Projected to Reach USD 129.2 Million by 2033 at a 2.2% of CAGR

The global demand for complex regional pain syndrome market is anticipated to be worth roughly USD 103.7 million in the United States in 2023. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound yearly growth rate of 2.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to increase favorably in the next years, reaching USD 129.2 million by 2033, according to FMI’s analytical analysis.

The increase in the number of persons suffering from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), chronic pain, and failing back syndrome is one of the main drivers of market expansion. Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic pain disorder that can affect one’s entire body or only the hands, feet, arms, and legs.

Preview Next-Level Insights Sample:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1708

One of the key factors propelling market expansion is the rise in the number of people with failing back syndrome, chronic pain, and complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS). A chronic pain condition known as complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) can strike one’s whole body or only the hands, feet, arms, and legs.

There are two types of CRPS, and each have the same symptoms and management options. After an accident without any nerve damage, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Type I (also known as reflex sympathetic dystrophy) develops. Certain nerve damage or trauma can result in the development of type II CRPS.

Key Takeaways:

The global complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market is estimated to reach USD129.2 million by 2033, reflecting a rise from USD103.7 million in 2023.

This growth is projected at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% throughout the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of CRPS and chronic pain conditions are key drivers for market expansion

Market Competition:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, ACTAVIS, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz, and Janssen Global Services, LL. are among the leading companies operating in the market.

Recent Developments in the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market

In August 2022, GSK plc announced the New Drug Application (NDA) for momelotinib, a potential new medicine with a proposed differentiated mechanism of action. It may address the significant unmet medical needs of myelofibrosis patients with anemia, which had been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In June 2022, Mallinckrodt plc, a global biopharmaceutical company announced the resubmission of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) to the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigational agent terlipressin. It helps to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), an acute and life-threatening condition with no FDA-approved treatment.

Customization Available:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/REP-GB-1708

Key Companies Profiled:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Mylan N.V.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

AbbVie

ACTAVIS

Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sandoz

Janssen Global Services LLC.

Medline Plus

Key Segments Profiled in the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Industry Survey:

By Therapy Type:

Physical Therapy

Therapy via Drugs Analgesics Antidepressants Corticosteroids Others

Surgical Sympathectomy

Intrathecal Drug Pumps

Spinal Cord Stimulation

By Route of Administration:

Oral Therapy

Intravenous Therapy

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe Complex

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Get Full Market Analysis Now: Purchase The Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1708

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube