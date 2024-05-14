Global Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market for Spectacular Growth, Projected to Reach USD 129.2 Million by 2033 at a 2.2% of CAGR

The global demand for complex regional pain syndrome market is anticipated to be worth roughly USD 103.7 million in the United States in 2023. The market is anticipated to expand at a compound yearly growth rate of 2.2% between 2023 and 2033. The market is anticipated to increase favorably in the next years, reaching USD 129.2 million by 2033, according to FMI’s analytical analysis.

The increase in the number of persons suffering from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), chronic pain, and failing back syndrome is one of the main drivers of market expansion. Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) is a chronic pain disorder that can affect one’s entire body or only the hands, feet, arms, and legs.

There are two types of CRPS, and each have the same symptoms and management options. After an accident without any nerve damage, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Type I (also known as reflex sympathetic dystrophy) develops. Certain nerve damage or trauma can result in the development of type II CRPS.

Key Takeaways:

  • The global complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) market is estimated to reach USD129.2 million by 2033, reflecting a rise from USD103.7 million in 2023.
  • This growth is projected at a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.2% throughout the forecast period.
  • The rising prevalence of CRPS and chronic pain conditions are key drivers for market expansion

Market Competition:

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline plc. Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, ACTAVIS, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sandoz, and Janssen Global Services, LL. are among the leading companies operating in the market.

Recent Developments in the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Market

  • In August 2022, GSK plc announced the New Drug Application (NDA) for momelotinib, a potential new medicine with a proposed differentiated mechanism of action. It may address the significant unmet medical needs of myelofibrosis patients with anemia, which had been accepted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • In June 2022, Mallinckrodt plc, a global biopharmaceutical company announced the resubmission of the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) to the USA Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the investigational agent terlipressin. It helps to treat adults with hepatorenal syndrome (HRS), an acute and life-threatening condition with no FDA-approved treatment.

Key Companies Profiled:

  • Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc.
  • Mylan N.V.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • AbbVie
  • ACTAVIS
  • Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Sandoz
  • Janssen Global Services LLC.
  • Medline Plus

Key Segments Profiled in the Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Industry Survey:

By Therapy Type:

  • Physical Therapy
  • Therapy via Drugs
    • Analgesics
    • Antidepressants
    • Corticosteroids
    • Others
  • Surgical Sympathectomy
  • Intrathecal Drug Pumps
  • Spinal Cord Stimulation

By Route of Administration:

  • Oral Therapy
  • Intravenous Therapy

By Distribution Channel:

  • Hospital Pharmacy
  • Drug Stores
  • Retail Pharmacy
  • E-Commerce

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe Complex
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Middle East and Africa

