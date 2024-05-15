FMI Study States Global Sliding Bearings Market Forecasted to Reach USD 2,420.0 Million by 2033, Driving an Impressive Growth of 8.7% CAGR

The sliding bearing market is poised for significant growth, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.7% projected from 2023 to 2033, according to the latest report from Future Market Insights (FMI). This forward-looking projection not only indicates sustained demand for sliding bearings but also suggests an accelerated pace, with sales expected to surpass the noteworthy milestone of USD 2,420.0 million by 2033.

Insights from FMI shed light on the substantial progress achieved by the global sliding bearing market. By the end of 2022, the market had already reached a substantial size, standing at approximately USD 952.8 million, laying a solid foundation for further expansion. Projections aligned with this upward trajectory suggest that revenue generated from sliding bearing sales is set to reach USD 1,051.9 million in 2023. This figure not only underscores the market’s resilience but also signals a notable growth trajectory for the industry. The exceptional growth rate of the market reflects its enduring relevance and the escalating demand for sliding bearings across diverse applications.

Advanced sliding bearings are used to invest in products and technologies that contribute to energy efficiency. As developing economies industrialize and urbanize, there is a growing demand for energy-efficient machinery and equipment. This is ultimately expected to boost the sliding bearing market in these regions.

The aerospace and defense sectors often demand sliding bearings with advanced materials due to their lightweight and high-strength properties. Reduced weight and high durability improve performance in aircraft, missiles, and military vehicles. Adopting new technologies, like 3D printing and nanotechnology, can facilitate the production of sliding bearings with advanced materials. This results in a potential reduction of manufacturing costs and drives growing demand.

Industries that require high-performance machinery may seek a competitive edge by using advanced materials in sliding bearings. This drives sales among industries where performance is critical. As emerging economies industrialize and modernize, they require sliding bearings with advanced materials. Such developments are anticipated to help meet high quality and performance standards, contributing to growing demand from these industries.

Key Takeaways from the Sliding Bearing Market:

In terms of material, the metallic division is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2023 and 2033.

By bearing type, the radial segment is anticipated to exhibit an 8.3% CAGR through the end of the projected period.

The United Kingdom is set to be worth USD 101.1 Million by 2033.

Japan will likely dominate the market with a CAGR of 9.4% throughout the projected period.

“Soaring demand for advanced material will likely drive demand in the sliding bearing market by 2033. Key manufacturers are expanding their product portfolios to offer a wide range of sliding bearings for various applications and industries. Lightweight and highly durable sliding bearings are expected to remain high in demand from crucial sectors like automotive and aerospace through 2033.” – says a lead Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Staying updated with industry trends such as Industry 4.0, automation, and IoT integration can be important for manufacturers to meet evolving customer requirements. They offer customized solutions to meet specific customer requirements, which can be a valuable strategy to secure high-value contracts.

Recent Developments in the Sliding Bearing Market:

Canam Group is an expert in creating and manufacturing metal parts in the North American building industry. The company works in the construction, structural steel, and bridge industries.

Cosmec Inc. (Cosmec) is a structural bearings designer and manufacturer supplying the transportation infrastructure sector. Cosmec provides design and engineering services for fabricators, primary contractors, state agencies of transportation, and engineering consulting companies, along with producing structural bearings.

Key Players Profiled:

AST Bearings LLC

Brammer Plc

Canam Group, Inc

Cosmec, Inc

Ekspan Ltd

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Material:

Metallic

Non-metallic

By Bearing Type:

Radial

Liner

Thrust

Angular Contact

Other

By Application:

Engine

Brakes

Bogie

Interior

Exterior

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

