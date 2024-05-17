Global Tea Processing Equipment Market to Exceed USD 25.4 Billion Revenue Share by 2033, Driving an Average 6.4% CAGR Growth

The global tea processing equipment market is poised to attain a valuation of USD 12.8 billion by 2023, projecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. By the close of the decade, an impressive valuation of USD 25.4 billion is anticipated, emphasizing the enduring global preference for tea.

At the core of this growth trajectory is the pivotal role played by tea processing equipment, serving as the cornerstone for large-scale production of this beloved beverage. Manufacturers rely on a diverse array of specialized machines to expertly transform tea leaves into the variety of teas cherished by millions worldwide. These machines encompass various categories, including tea sorting equipment, orthodox tea machines, fibre extractors, CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) tea processing equipment, tea drying equipment, tea grading equipment, and tea powder grinding machines.

Driving Forces in the Global Tea Processing Equipment Market:

The global market for tea processing equipment is on an upward trajectory, fuelled by the escalating consumption of diverse tea variants, encompassing black tea, green tea, and decaffeinated tea. This trend is expected to persist throughout the forecast period.

Likewise, the surge in tea exports and advancements in manufacturing technologies are poised to propel the tea processing equipment market during the upcoming decade.

While the black tea sector currently commands the largest share of tea processing equipment consumption, it is the green tea segment that is predicted to outpace all others in the forecast period. This projected dominance is attributed to the burgeoning worldwide production and consumption of green tea.

Key Insights from the Study on Tea Processing Equipment Market:

Rising Momentum in CTC Tea Processing: Among processing techniques, the CTC tea processing machines segment is poised for robust growth, exhibiting a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Presently, the U.S. commands a significant share, accounting for approximately 20% of the global tea processing equipment market, reflecting its dominant stature. China’s Accelerated Market Surge: China’s tea processing equipment market is anticipated to experience the swiftest growth rate over the upcoming decade, underlining its dynamic progression.

Leaders Emerging in the Field:

FMI’s assessment points to notable industry leaders in the tea processing equipment market, including Steelsworth, Marshall Fowler Engineers, Kawasaki Kiko, Bharat Engineering Works, and G.K Tea Industries.

These prominent players are actively embracing a spectrum of organic and inorganic approaches, such as introducing novel products, engaging in mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. These strategic maneuvers are instrumental in solidifying their competitive advantage within the market.

Tea Processing Equipment Market by Category:

By Processing Technique:

CTC Tea Processing Machine

Orthodox Tea Processing Machine

By Process Components:

Tea Sorting equipment

Tea Powder grinding

Tea Rolling machine

Fermenting Machine

Tea Drying equipment

By End-use Industry:

Black Tea Industry

Green Tea Industry

Oolong Tea Industry

Others (Bubble tea, Yellow Tea, Decaffeinated tea etc.)

By Automation Grade:

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

