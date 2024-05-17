Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry would expand at a 6.4% annual rate of growth and reach the US$3.5 Trillion milestone By 2033 | FMI

The Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry is on track for significant growth, driven by continuous advancements and the increasing need for effective medications. According to a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the industry is poised for a steady upward climb. Currently valued at a substantial US$1.9 trillion in 2023, the market is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4% over the next decade. This positive trajectory signifies an impressive market expansion, with the value reaching an estimated US$3.5 trillion by 2033.

This remarkable expansion is propelled by the rising mortality rates among elderly and cancer patients, triggering a surge in demand for advanced pharmaceutical medication delivery systems. These innovative systems not only enhance the efficacy of anticancer drugs but also mitigate their toxicity, representing a significant leap forward in patient care.

The industry’s growth is further propelled by substantial investments in research and development by pharmaceutical development companies. These investments are strategically aimed at discovering breakthrough therapies targeting chronic and noncommunicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report Now

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14307

In addition, Johnson & Johnson finalized the acquisition of Taris Biomedical in 2019. One of the primary motivations for the purchase is said to be its principal investigational medicine, TAR-200. The development of new goods with improved safety and usability is expected to attract the vast pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, improved dosage characteristics complement pharmacological treatment outcomes and expand the possibility for illness management in home care settings.

For instance, Ypsomed announced YpsoMate in November 2021, claiming it to be the world’s first auto-injector for prefilled syringes with an integrated connection. It is suitable for self-administration. Moreover, industry participants are increasingly collaborating with pharmaceutical firms to develop and commercialize goods. KINDEVA DRUG DELIVERY, for instance, joined Cambridge Healthcare Innovations Limited (CHI) in April 2021 to develop and market CHI’s Aeolus dry-powder inhaler (DPI) platform technology. Topical pharmaceutical drug delivery entails drug transfer from a product on the skin to a local target location, followed by clearance to the rest of the body and deeper tissues via diffusion, metabolism, and dermal circulation.

According to statistics published in the World Health Organization’s Global Health Expenditure Database in 2016, the average per capita public spending on health in middle-income countries has more than doubled since 2000, as these nations progress in their transition to domestic funding. Global health spending in 2016 was US$ 7.50 trillion, which equates to 10.0% of the global GDP. The increased execution of strategic initiatives and the creation of unique goods are the primary drivers driving the segment’s growth. In March 2021, for example, scientists at Stanford University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) developed a 3D-printed vaccination patch that they claim gives better protection than a standard vaccine injection. The creation of such unique goods is fueling the use of medication delivery products, which is boosting the market growth. ​

However, various regulatory approval techniques are used for highly sophisticated items. The severe rules imposed by regulatory organizations to evaluate product performance and safety are projected to hinder the introduction of technologically sophisticated and novel items throughout the forecast period.

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry Key Takeaways:

The United States is expected to dominate the global pharmaceutical medication delivery market during the forecast period. Obesity rates in the United States are rising owing to rapid changes in lifestyle, resulting in a slew of chronic ailments such as diabetes and heart disease. Nanotechnology advances have significantly improved drug design, enabling focused, safe, and effective medicinal formulations including nanoparticles (NP).

Throughout the estimated period, China is expected to lead the Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical drug delivery market. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases in China has increased the use of medication delivery systems, particularly disposable needles. The International Diabetes Federation’s Diabetes Atlas 2021 predicts that the age-adjusted comparative prevalence of diabetes in China in 2021 is expected to be 10.6%, 11.8% in 2030, and 12.5% in 2045.

in 2030, and in 2045. Owing to the simplicity of consumption, the ‘oral drug delivery’ route of administration type is expected to hold the greatest revenue, through the forecast period.

As the majority of income earned by biotech and pharmaceutical businesses offers resources to the healthcare industry, the ‘infectious diseases application type is the most creative segment for key companies, accounting for a sizable portion.

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry Key Players:

Novartis International AG

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Pfizer Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc

Sanofi S.A.

Bayer Medicine Products AG

3M

Level Up Your Market Understanding – Purchase Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14307

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry Recent Developments:

In December 2020, Pfizer, Inc. received United States FDA clearance for BRAFTOVI (encorafenib) with cetuximab to treat patients with brafv600e-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer who have previously undergone therapy (CRC).

In July 2021, Darzalex, a subcutaneous solution developed by Johnson & Johnson, was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Industry Key Segments Profiled

By Route of Administration:

Oral Drug Delivery

Injectable Drug Delivery

Topical Drug Delivery

Ocular Drug Delivery

Pulmonary Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

Transmucosal Drug Delivery

Implantable Drug Delivery

By Application:

By Facility of Use:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Others

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube