DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Poised for Robust Growth at a CAGR of 13.4% by 2032

The DDoS protection and mitigation security market are poised for exceptional growth, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% from 2022 to 2032. This robust expansion is set to catapult the market’s value from US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 to an impressive US$ 13.3 billion by 2032.

The IoT environment comprises of various associated gadgets, doors, servers, and different endpoints. With IoT getting forward movement in a large number of enterprises, like brilliant assembling, medical services, and associated vehicles, and expanding the extent of its applications, the organization being used is developing perplexing and number of gadgets in the associated biological system is duplicating. With changes in the business climate, security prerequisites are additionally evolving.

Instances of massive DDoS attacks are gradually increasing across the globe. The attackers are using sophisticated tools to induce attacks, which may go undetected during initial phases.

Some of the significant DDoS attacks include Domain Name System (DNS) amplification attacks, NTP attacks, and Chargen-focused attacks. The multiple attack techniques used by hacktivist groups are leading to a huge financial loss for individuals, enterprises, and governments. Hence, deployment of DDoS protection and mitigation software in various industries is rising.

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021 and forecast statistics from 2022-2032. To understand opportunities in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market, the market is segmented on the basis of component, application area, deployment mode, and vertical across five major regions.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global DDoS protection and mitigation security market was valued at US$ 3.8 Billion by 2022-end

The US to account for the highest value share of US$ 4.7 Billion of global market demand for DDoS protection and mitigation security market in 2032

From 2015 to 2021, DDoS protection and mitigation security demand expanded at a CAGR of 15.4%

By Component, the Services category constitutes the bulk of DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market with a CAGR of 13.1%.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships.

The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In August 2021, Radware had partnered with hybrid infrastructure solutions provider INAP to provide global cloud web application security and protection against distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks. INAP will deploy Radware’s security protections to organizations across various industries, including ad tech, healthcare, entertainment and gaming, financial services, ISF, and software as a service, amongst others.

In March 2022, Corero Network Security provider of real-time, high-performance DDoS cyber defense solutions extended its automatic protection against Botnet and Carpet Bomb attacks. The company’s mission is to make the internet a safer place to do business by protecting against the disruption and downtime caused by DDoS attacks.

In February 2022, Radware acquired SecurityDAM for USD 30 million with contingent payments of up to USD 12.5 million for Radware’s cloud DDoS protection service after the deal.

Key Segments Covered in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Report

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component:

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Hardware Solutions

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Software Solutions

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Services Professional Services Managed Services



DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Application Area:

DDoS Protection and Mitigation for Network Security

DDoS Protection and Mitigation for Endpoint Security

DDoS Protection and Mitigation for Application Security

DDoS Protection and Mitigation for Database Security

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Deployment Mode:

On-premise DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security

Cloud-based DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security

Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security by Vertical

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Government and Defense

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for BFSI

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Manufacturing

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Energy and Utility

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for IT and Telecommunication

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Healthcare

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Education

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Retail

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security for Other Verticals

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Region:

North America DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market

Latin America DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market

Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market

Asia Pacific DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market

Middle East and Africa DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market

