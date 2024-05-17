Global Case Erectors Market Expected to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2033 | FMI

The global case erectors market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by a convergence of factors including the proliferation of e-commerce, expansion in the food and beverage industry, and technological advancements in packaging solutions. According to recent projections, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.7 billion in 2023, with further growth anticipated to reach US$ 2.6 billion between 2023 and 2033, recording a commendable CAGR of 4.6%.

One of the key drivers of this growth trajectory is the development of robotics case erectors, which have revolutionized the packaging landscape by offering manufacturers cost-effective and efficient solutions. Robotics case erectors enable the assembly, sealing, and packing of cardboard cases at an unprecedented pace, enhancing operational efficiency and minimizing human error in the packaging process. With configurations capable of assembling 10 to 30 boxes per minute, these robotic solutions have significantly boosted secondary packaging operations while reducing labor requirements and eliminating repetitive strain on workers.

Furthermore, the increasing emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging materials, particularly in the food and beverage industry, has further propelled the demand for paper-based packaging solutions. This trend towards paper-based packaging aligns perfectly with the capabilities of case erectors, particularly automatic variants, which streamline carton formation processes and minimize injuries and damages to inventory.

In light of these developments, the food and beverage segment is anticipated to emerge as a significant contributor to the growth of the case erectors market, with a projected CAGR of 4.7% between 2023 and 2033. The adoption of paper-based packaging in the food industry, coupled with the sector’s global expansion, is expected to drive substantial traction for case erectors in the coming years.

The automatic erectors segment, in particular, is poised to dominate the global case erectors business, boasting a segment share worth 39.2% in 2023. With its ability to reduce labor requirements and enhance operational efficiency, automatic erectors are set to garner increased attention from manufacturers seeking to optimize their packaging processes.

Key Players:

Some of the players operating in the global case erectors market include Wexxar/BEL Packaging, Lantech, Wayne Automation Corporation, Combi Packaging System LLC, Hamrick Manufacturing & Services, WestRock Company, Marq packaging System, Lenze, FilSilPek, Arpac LLC, Recopak Machinery PTY Ltd., Pearson Packaging Systems, and A.B. Sealer Incorporated.

The report offers an accurate evaluation of the market through detailed qualitative insights and verifiable projections about market size. The projections presented in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Regional Outlook:

Europe plays a pivotal role in the global case erectors market, commanding a substantial 35% market share. The region’s prominence stems from a growing preference for paper-based packaging across diverse sectors, including food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and consumer goods. European manufacturers are increasingly adopting paper-based packaging solutions, driving the demand for case erectors. Moreover, key players in the region are actively exploring new growth opportunities in emerging markets, further fueling market expansion in the forecast period.

Meanwhile, North America contributes significantly to the global case erectors market, capturing a noteworthy 27% market share. The region’s growth is propelled by the rising adoption of case erectors in the personal care and cosmetic industry. With renowned cosmetic brands like Huda Beauty and Bobbi Brown, North America presents a lucrative market for case erectors. Additionally, the region’s high disposable income levels contribute to market growth, fostering increased demand for efficient packaging solutions.

