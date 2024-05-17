Global Ice Cream Packaging Market to Reach US$ 1263.74 Million by 2033 | FMI

The global ice cream packaging market is poised for a significant surge, with projections indicating a valuation of US$ 853.74 million in 2023 and a steady expansion at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2033, ultimately reaching US$ 1263.74 million by the end of 2033. This growth trajectory is underpinned by increasing consumption of ice creams worldwide and the introduction of numerous innovative ice cream varieties, driving demand for innovative packaging solutions.

With the top three countries projected to collectively hold 30 to 35% of the global market share by the end of 2023, competition within the market is set to intensify, prompting manufacturers to focus on product innovation and development. The cup segment is expected to lead the market, registering a robust CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033, fueled by its convenience and popularity among consumers.

Innovation continues to drive growth in the ice cream packaging industry, with dairy brands like Amul launching exciting new flavors like Isabcool, containing cashew, figs, and Isabgol. Such product launches not only cater to evolving consumer preferences but also stimulate demand for innovative packaging solutions.

The incorporation of technology, such as QR codes, in ice cream packaging solutions is further enhancing consumer engagement and product information accessibility. QR codes printed on ice cream packs enable customers to access relevant product information, enhancing brand interaction and transparency.

Key Takeaways from Global Ice Cream Packaging Market

The cup segment under packaging type is expected to hold around 32% of the market share by the end of 2032.

of the market share by the end of 2032. Based on material, the plastic segment is anticipated to grow 1.5x the current market value during the forecast period (2022-2032).

the current market value during the forecast period (2022-2032). The global ice cream packaging market witnessed a CAGR of 3.7% during the historic period (2015-2021).

during the historic period (2015-2021). The U.S. ice cream packaging market is projected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 45.2 Mn during 2022-2032.

during 2022-2032. The New Zealand ice cream packaging market is estimated to grow at 3.4% CAGR during 2022-2032.

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Packaging is Propelling the Global Market

Consumers are preferring novel packaging that looks attractive, as well as is beneficial for the environment, whether they are buying ice cream regularly or spontaneously. Also, the packaging should be able to keep the product fresh and should reveal the brand essence. Ice cream packaging manufacturers are thus producing sustainable solutions, which would fuel the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

Berry Global Group, Amcor Plc, ITC Packaging, INDEVCO Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, International Paper Company, Stora Enso Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Frapak Packaging b.v., Tetra Laval, Stanpac Inc., Insta Polypack, Sirane Limited, Safepack Solutions, Uniflex, Delkor Systems, Inc., Scholle Ipn Corporation, and Pixelle Specialty Solutions are some of the leading ice cream packaging manufacturers worldwide.

Market Outlook By Category

By Packaging Type:

Cup

Tub

Stick Pack

Folding Carton

Others (Jar, Cone Wrappers, etc.)

By Material:

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Glass

Others (Metal, etc.)

By Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Oceania

